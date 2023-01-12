It’s official: SUNY Oswego is now recognized as a university

As of Jan. 1, SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. This designation follows New York State Board of Regents’ new guidelines for what constitutes a university that require institutions of higher education institution to “offer a range of registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, including graduate programs registered in at least three of the following discipline areas: agriculture, biological sciences, business, education, engineering, fine arts, health professions, humanities, physical sciences, and social sciences.”

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. The university will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.”

This legal name change, effective Jan. 1, was approved by Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley, who was delegated authority by the State University of New York Board of Trustees to take all actions necessary and appropriate to effectuate a university designation for eligible institutions.

