DEXTER — On Thursday evening, a small but attentive group of attendees listened to three panelists speak about some of the greatest dangers currently facing this community.
Parents and guardians were invited to a free spaghetti dinner in the General Brown High School cafeteria followed by a community forum, “It Takes a Village,” to discuss issues such as vaping and technology safety.
Introduced by the principal of the General Brown High School, Nicole Donaldson, three women gave half-hour presentations designed to educate and hopefully prevent emergency situations from occurring.
The dinner was held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by panel discussions until 8 p.m. The presentation and discussions, while about large and important topics to the local community, were appropriate for students in seventh grade and up to attend.
The General Brown Central School District, GB Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and the Alliance for Better Communities partnered for Thursday’s free event.
A similar event will be held Tuesday in the large cafeteria of Watertown High School from 6:30 to 8:30 featuring the same panel discussions.
While New York state has only seen one reported vaping-related death so far, vaping is a huge issue across the nation, with more and more products being marketed toward minors.
Thursday’s vaping discussion was led by Dr. Maja Lundborg-Gray of Samaritan Emergency Medicine, who presented “Vaping 101: The Facts.”
Teaching the audience the basics of what vapes are, how they’re used, and how harmful they are, Dr. Gray, who believes vaping and e-cigarette use is the biggest public health crisis facing our young adults at this point in time, started her presentation at the beginning of e-cigarettes.
“The first generation e-cigarette — we’re now on the fourth — was introduced into the U.S. market sometime between 2006 and 2007, and was marketed as something that was safer than inhaling cigarette smoke. However there was no research to be able to back that up — people just took it at face value,” she said.
Now, those who regularly vape and source materials from unregulated sources are starting to deal with devastating health consequences. Even for those who don’t turn to the black market for their vape liquid or JUUL pods, Dr. Gray said she has seen numerous patients where the e-cigarette itself has exploded randomly, usually while the patient is holding it or it’s in their pocket, resulting in burns needing treatment at a burn center.
Currently, there are studies that state that vaping is no better for the lungs than smoking cigarettes.
For help quitting, individuals can call the NYS Vaping Hotline at 1-888-364-3046 or the NYS Smokers’ Quitline at 1-866-697-8487.
With more and more young children being preyed on via social media platforms across the nation, Deputy Carrie Mangino, a school resource officer, gave a presentation titled “Tech Safety” to those in attendance.
“We’re handing these kids these phones without any real supervision; we’re not teaching them how to use the phone responsibly,” she said. “We wouldn’t give a 16-year-old keys to a car and say, ‘Hey good luck, don’t crash.’ We teach them how to drive, we put certain restrictions in place, so why are we giving kids cellphones with the keys to the universe without any restrictions?”
Through social media, kids are incredibly susceptible to predators and traffickers, and though it may not seem like it, human and sex trafficking are happening here, and could happen to any single person who has access to social media, according to Deputy Mangino.
Along with the danger of running into predators and traffickers, kids are in danger of sharing more of themselves than should ever be shown digitally, not realizing how easily something like that can get out of hand and reach other people the content was not intended for.
Deputy Mangino closed out her speech for the night by asking those in attendance to use their time a little more valuably, and unplug more often.
Ann Marie Crescent of the Alliance for Better Communities, the last presenter of the night, spoke to the gathered crowd about “The Intersection of the Opiate Crisis and Human Trafficking” on Thursday night. Though overdose numbers seem to be slowly be declining in the area, opiates and their consequences have a strong grip on many residents of Jefferson County, both those battling addictions and their loved ones.
Just because human trafficking may be harder to see in communities such as this one and as such is not on the minds of residents as much as other issues, it unfortunately still exists and is more of an issue in rural communities than many realize. Part of the Alliance for Better Communities’ mission includes bringing this issue out from the shadows and into the public awareness.
According to a Times story from August 20, 2018, Alliance members noted that Jefferson County is designated as a high-intensity drug trafficking area by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The article states that this trafficking is fueled by proximity to the Canadian border, the local tourist industry, and high levels of unemployment and poverty — an analysis echoed by recovery groups and by families of persons with addictions.
Traffickers seek out vulnerable people, usually youths, and groom them, through this process getting them addicted to drugs and exploiting them for their financial gain, according to Ms. Crescent.
A chilling bit of information shared Thursday night was traffickers look just like anyone else, and it can be difficult to spot a traffic victim — a majority of whom are legal residents of the country they are trafficked in.
“We interface with traffic victims on a daily basis and we don’t even know it,” Ms. Crescent said.
To report incidents of sex trafficking or to receive further information, contact the National Human Trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888, Polaris BeFree text line at 233733, and the local Alliance at 315-788-4660.
