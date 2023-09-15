MASSENA — Count J.W. Leary Junior High School among 37 schools in the U.S. and Ireland that have been recognized for their efforts to prepare students for college and careers.
The school was named a School of Distinction by CFES Brilliant Pathways (College/Career For Every Student), a nonprofit organization helping low-income K-12 students from rural and urban communities become college- and career-ready.
“This is the second year in a row that we received the award. It’s an amazing distinction,” Principal Kendra Quinlan said. “I can’t take any credit. My two teachers who run the program (Beth Reyes and Benjamin Reed) are really the ones who have done all of it, so it’s wonderful recognition for their work.”
To become a School of Distinction, a school must fulfill a meticulous and varied set of criteria. These include implementing cutting-edge, school wide programs that advance college and career readiness for the entire student body. The focus for Schools of Distinction centers around the CFES 10-point College and Career Readiness Plan that emphasizes mentoring, career-building skills, and on-site involvement with schools and businesses
J.W. Leary Junior High School is participating in the program through a three-year grant from Brilliant Pathways. The majority of seventh-grade students went through the program during the 2021-22 school year, and the school asked for volunteers for the 2022-23 school year. The students went through training to serve as mentors to their peers.
“This year they have some time for planning in a period where they are able to spend time with a small group of students,” Quinlan said.
As mentor teachers, Reyes and Reed also underwent career readiness training as part of the program, certifying them to work as mentors for the students and guide them in selecting a college or career.
Hands-on projects are the keys to the program, taking the skills they learned in class and working on creative projects that use those skills. The projects focus on six essential skills that employers look for in potential candidates — teamwork, communication, networking, agility, leadership and perseverance
“This year it’s a small group of students they’re working with. What they received the award for was their work last year, which was working with the whole school, presenting lessons from the school, and then they worked additionally with a small group and had them doing some projects,” Quinlan said.
Students also take part in both virtual and in-person college tours, exposing them to college and letting them know that college can be for everyone.
“The innovative and comprehensive plans implemented by these schools are proven models for success that schools across the country can emulate,” Rick Dalton, CFES Brilliant Pathways president and CEO said in a statement. “They have created a culture of college and career readiness that is a foundation for economic development in their regions.”
