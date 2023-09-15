Massena junior high recognized as School of Distinction

Benjamin Reed, along with Beth Reyes, are mentors for a program at J.W. Leary Junior High School that earned the junior high recognition as a School of Distinction. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Count J.W. Leary Junior High School among 37 schools in the U.S. and Ireland that have been recognized for their efforts to prepare students for college and careers.

The school was named a School of Distinction by CFES Brilliant Pathways (College/Career For Every Student), a nonprofit organization helping low-income K-12 students from rural and urban communities become college- and career-ready.

