MASSENA — J.W. Leary Junior High School held its first Parent Cafe on Wednesday to set the stage for future sessions.
Principal Alan Oliver said the goal was to open a dialogue between the school and the parents and community.
“No topic is out of bounds, but we do have some ground rules,” he said.
Those included civility, general and not specific conversation, and no names of students or staff.
Mr. Oliver said among the issues the school is dealing with are apathy, absenteeism, social media, drug or alcohol use by students or in the home, mental health, and social issues such as relationships and bullying.
He said, according to a study, one in four students reports being bullied during the school year, but 64 percent of the victims don’t report it. In addition, 90 percent of the students who are bullied offline are also bullied online.
He also discussed performance targets for student proficiency on state assessments.
Mr. Oliver said 21 percent of the students were proficient on the English Language Arts assessment in 2016. That rose to 30 percent in 2017, but dropped to 25 percent in 2018. It rose again to 34 percent in 2019, and the 2021 target is 42 percent.
The school saw a steady increase in the percentage of students who were proficient on the math assessment — 14 percent in 2016, 18 percent in 2017, 25 percent in 2018 and 36 percent in 2019. The goal for 2021 is 45 percent.
Two more Parent Cafes are scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Massena Community Center, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Salvation Army Community Room. The agenda will be the same — just bring a topic to discuss.
Massena Central High school is also holding a Parent Cafe from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in room 314. It will focus on how vaping is affecting Massena teens and what can be done to address it.
Child care will be available for young children, and snacks will be provided by student cooking clubs.
