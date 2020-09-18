MASSENA — J.W. Leary Junior High School will welcome a new principal on Oct. 19.
The district’s Board of Education approved the appointment of Amanda Zullo on Thursday at a prorated salary of $86,000. The appointment runs from Oct. 19, 2020 to Oct. 18, 2024. She was among 10 candidates who applied for the position.
She’ll replace Evelyn Fiske, who stepped out of a retirement on a temporary basis to replace Alan C. Oliver as junior high principal after Mr. Oliver was named the new Massena Central High School principal. He replaced Sarah Boyce following her retirement.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said Ms. Zullo comes to Massena with a solid educational background, including 12 years as a chemistry teacher at Saranac Lake High School.
“She has extensive years of experience in the classroom,” he said.
She has also served as the associate in instructional services-science for the state Education Department.
“She had a great opportunity there on how to develop and foster the new standards that will be implemented. It’s a very valuable background,” Mr. Brady said.
She now serves as coordinator of assessment and planning at Champlain Valley Educational Services.
Ms. Zullo was a New York state master teacher for four years, now serving as a master teacher emeritus.
She received the Woodstock Award from Clarkson University in July. Usually given each year during Reunion Weekend, the Woodstock Award honors young alumni who have demonstrated outstanding loyalty and service to Clarkson and the Alumni Association and who have used their Clarkson experience to make a notable contribution to their careers.
“This will be her first building principalship. She brings to it 12 years of teaching at the middle school level, as well as work with State Ed and Champlain Valley Educational Services on developing standards, curriculum and instructional data,” Mr. Brady said.
“She does have a great background. We’re very happy to welcome her to our team in Massena. She’ll be a great asset for our district, for our teachers and for our students,” he said.
He said Mrs. Fiske will remain as junior high principal until Ms. Zullo’s mid-October arrival.
“We’re very fortunate to have Evelyn Fiske here,” Mr. Brady said.
