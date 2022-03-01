MASSENA — The Massena Public Library was the beneficiary of a grant that was written by a student at J.W. Leary Junior High School.
Reese Faucher wrote the grant application for the Northern New York Community Foundation’s Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge, which provided $500 to the library.
“They were awarded this grant because of the presentation that this student put in,” Massena Town Councilor Thomas C. Miller told town board members.
Mr. Miller is the town’s liaison to the Massena Public Library Board of Trustees.
All together, the NNY Community Foundation announced $10,000 in Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge grants to 20 nonprofit organizations serving St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Other St. Lawrence County organizations receiving $500 grants included Society of the United Helpers, Ogdensburg, written by Scarlett Ritchie of Morristown Central School; Canton Free Library, written by Natasha Rossiter of Canton Central School; Potsdam Humane Society, written by Grace Schenker’s classroom at Canton Central School; and Massena Meals on Wheels, written by Luke Bogart of Massena Central School.
Also receiving $500 were Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Potsdam, written by Kyla Donahue of Massena Central School; Morristown Gateway Museum, written by Sawyer Belile of Morristown Central School; Police Activities League of Massena, written by Serenidy Rust of Massena Central School; St. Lawrence Health Foundation, Potsdam, written by Taya Coller of Edwards-Knox Central School; and Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, written by Isabel Paro of Edwards-Knox Central School.
Now in its fifth year, the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is open to all tri-county middle school students. This year’s program committee reviewed 193 entries from seventh and eighth graders who recommended grants to 93 different organizations that serve residents across the three counties.
The initiative was launched in 2017 to introduce middle school students to concepts of philanthropy and community needs. The challenge seeks to engage youths as they explore the meaning of community and are empowered to recommend grants to strengthen the quality of life in the region.
Students each write an essay about their definition of community and what makes a great place to live, work and play. Participants select a charitable organization that makes their community a better place through its service to residents.
Mr. Miller said the Massena Public Library also received a $3,000 grant that will allow library Director Elaine A. Dunne to receive training so she can teach more than 60 older adults how to use the internet and computer programs.
“This $3,000 is for tablets and the training for Elaine, and she’s going to be able to bring these people into the library and provide this training to them, whether it may be Microsoft Word or getting online, how to shop online, simple things like that,” he said. “So, that was good news. They got a couple of new grants and they’re moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.