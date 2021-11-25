MASSENA — Before they left for Thanksgiving vacation, some Massena Central School students wanted to say thanks to veterans in the Massena community.
To demonstrate their appreciation and thanks for veterans, seventh grade students at J.W. Leary Junior High School wrote letters of thanks, and students in the Raider Academy after-school program created a large poster that was filled with signatures of students and staff members at the school, some accompanied by personal messages.
The poster was created with a likeness to the U.S. flag and carried a message that said, “To those in uniform serving today and to those who have served in the past, we honor you today and every day. With gratitude to the members of Amvets Post 4 from the students and staff of J.W. Leary Junior High.”
The letters and poster were presented to Amvets Post 4 Commander Fred Cockayne by teachers Bernadette Frohm and Julie Pratti. They said the poster was “a small token of our appreciation and esteem” for the dedication military men and women have provided to the nation throughout the years.
Letters and posters were also presented to other veterans organizations in the community.
“The posters were designed by our students in the J.W. Leary Raider Academy after-school program. A. Cappione Inc. generously printed and donated the beautiful flag posters for our project,” the students and staff said in a letter to the organizations. “The students then gathered the signatures of their classmates and teachers, so that we could show you all our gratitude and honor you all on this day of solemn remembrance and thanksgiving.
Meanwhile, at the school, students had conversations with two staff members who are military veterans, and a large poster on one of the school’s walls held pictures of students in two classes and simple, but meaningful messages from those students, like “Thank you” and “You are brave.”
