Jacob Sledziona awarded Harold “H” and Mary Dowd Scholarship

OSWEGO - The Oswego Lions Club has announced that Jacob Sledziona is the winner of the 2022 Harold “H” and Mary Dowd Scholarship. Sledziona will attend SUNY Geneseo in the fall. The Oswego Lions Club annually awards a $2,000 scholarship to an Oswego High School graduating senior, in honor of Harold “H” and Mary Dowd. Pictured from left are: Lions Club Member Chris Pelton, Sledziona, and Scholarship Chairman Becky O’Kane, presenting Sledziona with his honor.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.