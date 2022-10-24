Jared Campbell performs at Sandy Creek Elementary

SANDY CREEK - Students at Sandy Creek Elementary recently welcomed singer/songwriter and Upstate New York native Jared Campbell to their school for a morning of music and inspiring conversation.
Campbell, who has recorded several albums and toured across the country, performed songs and spoke with students from the school. He shared his experiences in life and how he uses music to positively impact people.
