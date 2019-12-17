PHOENIX - John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School choir and band students showcased their musical talents at their fall concert recently.
The Phoenix Firebird Symphonic Winds performed first, directed by Liza Grethel. Following the band, the Firebird Concert Chorus and the Firebird Chamber Singers took the stage, under the direction of Brian D. Logee.
The Phoenix Firebird Symphonic Winds closed the night with part two of their performance, with the evening concluding with “National Emblem.”
Each director said the students had been working very hard and progressed well throughout the school year.
For more information about upcoming concerts, visit the district website at phoenixcsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.