PHOENIX - John C. Birdlebough High School (JCB) choir and band students showcased their musical talents at their winter concert recently.
Starting the concert off were the Phoenix Firebird Jazz Ensemble, directed by Liza Grethel. Following the jazz ensemble, the Phoenix Firebird Symphonic Winds and Concert Chorus took the stage, under the direction of Brian D. Logee.
To close the night out, ensembles combined their talents to perform “Hallelujah” and selections from the “Polar Express.”
For more information about upcoming concerts, visit the district website at phoenixcsd.org.
