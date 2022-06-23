PHOENIX - Although the past few years were far from normal amid a global pandemic, John C. Birdlebough’s High School (JCB) valedictorian Kylie Russo found her sense of normalcy and comfort through art.
Her passion for art kept her grounded during uncertain times and translated into award-winning artwork along the way. She hopes to follow her passion at the next level at Rochester Institute of Technology where she will pursue a major in illustration.
“I believe majoring in illustration will be beneficial to what I want to do for my future,” Russo said. “Eventually, I would like to be a character concept designer for entertainment and draw and write my own series of graphic novels.”
During her high school career, Russo’s artwork was selected for numerous honors and exhibits. She even accomplished a feat at JCB that no other student had before as she earned the Scholastic Art and Writing National Gold Medal, which provided her with her most memorable high school moment.
In addition to being an artist, Russo was actively involved in community service projects. She rang the bell during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign and also participated in Earth Day cleanups around the village of Phoenix.
For Russo, the daughter of Miki Cromie and James Russo, juggling multiple academic and community responsibilities wasn’t without challenges. However, she always persevered and worked hard to accomplish her goals.
“I attribute my success to my drive to ensure a stable future for myself and to pursue my dreams,” Russo said. “I would encourage my classmates to work toward achieving the dreams they personally want to obtain, not what others believe they ‘would be better off’ pursuing.”
