JCB senior receives national accolade after strong PSAT score

PHOENIX - A John C. Birdlebough High School (JCB) senior was commended recently by a national organization after successfully finishing in the top 3 percent of the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying exam nationwide.
Savanah Neupert received a letter of commendation recognizing her accomplishment from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) and was celebrated during Phoenix’s homecoming by JCB High School Principal Thomas Bailer at a pep rally in front of her fellow students.
“Those being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”
Neupert placed among the top 50,000 scorers out of more than 1.5 million who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 examination.
About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a release from NMSC.
