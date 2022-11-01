JCB students focus on teamwork at Camp Talooli

PHOENIX - Teambuilding and leadership were in focus for nearly 70 John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School students during a recent visit to Camp Talooli in Pennellville.
Student council members attended the daylong event, which featured a variety of activities centered on teamwork. Students participated in challenge course events that required communication and trust to complete each one. Every activity throughout the day highlighted the importance of teamwork and helped students become more confident as individuals and as a group.
