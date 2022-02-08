PHOENIX - John C. Birdlebough High School students participated in CPR training during physical education classes.
Students were trained in the hands only technique which is recommended by the American Heart Association and is intended to administer CPR by use of the hands only, with a compression rate of 100 compressions per minute hard and fast in the middle of the chest until medical professionals arrive, thus allowing blood to be pumped to the brain. This technique can increase a victim’s rate of survival by two-three times.
During this exercise, students were also briefed on the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) and how to locate one when in need.
Physical education teacher Angela Neiss said she was proud of her students for learning about these lifesaving measures and hopes that students will remember these useful skills for years to come, in case they find themselves in a situation where a person needs immediate medical assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.