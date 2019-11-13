JCB welcomes families to annual open house

PHOENIX - John C. Birdlebough High School (JCB) parents and guardians recently had a chance to experience a day in the life of their child’s schedule during the September open house.
“Open house is an opportunity for you to meet your child’s teachers and to experience your child’s typical daily schedule, all in an abbreviated amount of time,” Principal Thomas Bailer said to attendees.
With their child’s daily schedule in hand, parents and guardians stopped into the designated classrooms and talked about the curriculum and expectations. They also were able to tour the building to see some of the completed capital project renovations.
