WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College & SUNY Potsdam presidents, Dr.’s Ty Stone and Kristin Esterberg, respectively, signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday afternoon in the Fireside Commons of JCC, located in the Dean’s Collaborative Learning Center, Building 15.
The event centered around the joint signing of the memorandum, which signified the understanding of conditional guaranteed admission for students to begin their studies at JCC and go on to SUNY Potsdam to complete their bachelor’s degrees.
Now, JCC students who complete an associate’s degree are guaranteed admission to SUNY Potsdam. The guaranteed admission should make it easier for students to complete their studies.
Dr. Esterberg serves as SUNY Potsdam’s 16th president, a position she has held since 2014. She is the first woman to lead the college in its more than 200-year history.
Dr. Stone is JCC’s sixth president and has held the position since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.