Jefferson Community College annual awards
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, recently honored students, faculty and saff with several awards.
Student honorees
Adams
Glen Decker — Outstanding Student Government Assembly Member
Amanda Harvey — Outstanding Childhood Education Student Award
Theresa Pratt — Outstanding Accounting Student A.S. Award
Alexandria Bay
Lindsey M. Bradley — Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition
Antwerp
Williams Moore — Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student Award
Calcium
Marcelino Avelar — Outstanding Honors Student
Daniel Sloat — Outstanding Fire Protection Student Award
Carthage
Karla L. Hoistion — Outstanding Human Services Student Awardw
Copenhagen
Lukas Sullivan — Outstanding Business Student A.S. Award
Sarah M. Wilder — Outstanding Business Student A.S. Potsdam Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence
Dexter
Brooke A. Mahon — Faculty Association Outstanding Student Award
Evans Mills
Ashley B. Fischer — Outstanding Accounting Student A.A.S. Award
Fort Drum
Amanda M. Crofutt — Outstanding Early Childhood Student Award
Marcos Cruz — Outstanding C-STEP Student Award
Henderson
Alicia R. Shepard — Outstanding Agri-Business Student
Claire Zumbach — Outstanding Natural Sciences/Physical Science Student Award
Lacona
David Hennigan — Outstanding Mathematics Student Award
LaFargeville
Stephanie G. Eriacho — Outstanding Physical Education Student Award
Ty VanAlstyne — Outstanding Music Student Award
Lowville
Isaiah A. Matteson — Outstanding Engineering Student Award
Rebekah E. Widrick — Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence
Natural Bridge
Sarah B. Graham — Outstanding C-STEP Student Award
Norfolk
Maddison M. Sochia — Outstanding Hospitality & Tourism Student Award
Theresa
Cara Aguirre — Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award
Watertown
Gregg Bentz — Outstanding Business Student A.A.S. Award
Chelsea N. Coss — Outstanding Graduating Student in EMSL Award
LaNelda D. Lundgren — Outstanding Office Technologies A.A.S. Award
Jacob L. Maloney — Outstanding Liberal Arts Student Award
Jahna C. Mott — Outstanding Psychology Student Award
Mara N. Sutton — Outstanding Art Student Award
Joseph A. Wargo — Outstanding Sports Management A.S.
Alexandra M. Woodruff — Outstanding Natural Sciences/Allied Health & Biological Sciences Student
Faculty/Staff honorees
Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year:
Christine Pristash, Sackets Harbor, JCC Theater Club
Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:
Todd C. Vincent, Adams Center, Professor of Biology
PTK Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:
Rhonda M. Foote, Watertown, English Adjunct Instructor
PTK Outstanding Staff Award:
Kimberlee M. Mattraw, Chaumont, Hospitality Training Facility Manager
