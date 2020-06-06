Jefferson Community College annual awards

Jefferson Community College, Watertown, recently honored students, faculty and saff with several awards.

Student honorees

Adams

Glen Decker — Outstanding Student Government Assembly Member

Amanda Harvey — Outstanding Childhood Education Student Award

Theresa Pratt — Outstanding Accounting Student A.S. Award

Alexandria Bay

Lindsey M. Bradley — Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition

Antwerp

Williams Moore — Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student Award

Calcium

Marcelino Avelar — Outstanding Honors Student

Daniel Sloat — Outstanding Fire Protection Student Award

Carthage

Karla L. Hoistion — Outstanding Human Services Student Awardw

Copenhagen

Lukas Sullivan — Outstanding Business Student A.S. Award

Sarah M. Wilder — Outstanding Business Student A.S. Potsdam Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence

Dexter

Brooke A. Mahon — Faculty Association Outstanding Student Award

Evans Mills

Ashley B. Fischer — Outstanding Accounting Student A.A.S. Award

Fort Drum

Amanda M. Crofutt — Outstanding Early Childhood Student Award

Marcos Cruz — Outstanding C-STEP Student Award

Henderson

Alicia R. Shepard — Outstanding Agri-Business Student

Claire Zumbach — Outstanding Natural Sciences/Physical Science Student Award

Lacona

David Hennigan — Outstanding Mathematics Student Award

LaFargeville

Stephanie G. Eriacho — Outstanding Physical Education Student Award

Ty VanAlstyne — Outstanding Music Student Award

Lowville

Isaiah A. Matteson — Outstanding Engineering Student Award

Rebekah E. Widrick — Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award and SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence

Natural Bridge

Sarah B. Graham — Outstanding C-STEP Student Award

Norfolk

Maddison M. Sochia — Outstanding Hospitality & Tourism Student Award

Theresa

Cara Aguirre — Phi Theta Kappa All-NY Academic Team Award

Watertown

Gregg Bentz — Outstanding Business Student A.A.S. Award

Chelsea N. Coss — Outstanding Graduating Student in EMSL Award

LaNelda D. Lundgren — Outstanding Office Technologies A.A.S. Award

Jacob L. Maloney — Outstanding Liberal Arts Student Award

Jahna C. Mott — Outstanding Psychology Student Award

Mara N. Sutton — Outstanding Art Student Award

Joseph A. Wargo — Outstanding Sports Management A.S.

Alexandra M. Woodruff — Outstanding Natural Sciences/Allied Health & Biological Sciences Student

Faculty/Staff honorees

Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year:

Christine Pristash, Sackets Harbor, JCC Theater Club

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:

Todd C. Vincent, Adams Center, Professor of Biology

PTK Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award:

Rhonda M. Foote, Watertown, English Adjunct Instructor

PTK Outstanding Staff Award:

Kimberlee M. Mattraw, Chaumont, Hospitality Training Facility Manager

