WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has officially announced that Daniel J. Dupee II has been appointed administrator-in-charge of the establishment as current president Ty A. Stone, who has held the position since 2017, transitions to a new role at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee.
On June 1, the JCC Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed the appointment and Mr. Dupee assumed leadership of the college the next day. The Board of Trustees will conduct a search for JCC’s 7th president over the course of the 2022-2023 academic year.
“The College is very fortunate to have such a strong and capable administrative team, with Dr. Dupee at the forefront as the executive vice president,” said Judith L. Gentner, chair of the Board of Trustees, in a statement on the appointment. “His professional experiences, education and training will serve Jefferson well as the administrator-in-charge. Under Dr. Dupee’s leadership, the college will continue its forward momentum as it moves into Year 4 of our Strategic Plan.”
Mr. Dupee has been employed by the college for 14 years and currently serves as executive vice president for administration, finance and enrollment, which includes oversight of accounting, finance, facilities, enrollment services, information technology, marketing and auxiliary services.
His experience includes previous supervision of human resources, athletics and institutional research. In addition, Mr. Dupee has served as the college’s chief diversity officer since 2016 and served as affirmative action officer from 2016-2020.
On campus, Mr. Dupee is a member of the Faculty Student Association Board of Directors, Center for Community Studies Advisory Board, and JCC Foundation Board of Directors.
Additionally, he is president of the New York State Community College Business Officials Association and a member of the General Brown School District Board of Education.
He completed the League for Innovation Executive Leadership Institute in 2019, the State University of New York Executive Leadership program in 2013 and the Jefferson Leadership Institute in 2012. In 2011, Mr. Dupee was recognized in Northern New York Business magazine’s inaugural class of 20 under 40 Emerging Leaders.
Mr. Dupee holds a Doctorate in Education with a concentration in Higher Education Administration, a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from Le Moyne College, both a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia College, and an associate’s degree from Onondaga Community College.
