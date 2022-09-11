JCC, Arc offers free bus driver training program

A partnership between Jefferson Community College and The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence prepared people to get their Class B commercial learner’s permit with air brake and passenger endorsements in two weeks and fill an urgent workforce need in the region. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — A partnership between Jefferson Community College and The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence provided free Class B commercial driver’s license training to prepare public transit drivers in two weeks and helped to fill a workforce need in the north country.

JCC’s Zero to Theory Training for Public Transit Drivers was developed to train bus drivers and help them gain full-time employment with The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence.

