WATERTOWN — A partnership between Jefferson Community College and The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence provided free Class B commercial driver’s license training to prepare public transit drivers in two weeks and helped to fill a workforce need in the north country.
JCC’s Zero to Theory Training for Public Transit Drivers was developed to train bus drivers and help them gain full-time employment with The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence.
The JCC program included Class B and passenger endorsement entry-level driver training (ELDT) and the Class B commercial learner’s permit with air brake and passenger endorsements.
After completing 65 hours of training with JCC, participants were ready to start the behind-the-wheel ELDT with trainers at The Arc.
Participants have 90 days to prepare for their road test and get their Class B CDL. With a Class B CDL, a driver may operate a commercial truck or large bus that weighs more than 26,000 pounds.
As an additional incentive, The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence is offering sign-on bonuses totaling $1,050 to participants who successfully complete all required training and onboard for employment.
“This partnership with Jefferson Community College will help us address a critical staffing shortage for drivers at The Arc Jefferson–St. Lawrence,” Howard W. Ganter, Arc CEO, said in a statement. “The community will benefit by additional routes on St. Lawrence County Public Transit and people supported by the agency will have better access to services.”
Program participants are Dawayne A. Alexander of Chase Mills; Elliot J. Brousseau-Griffin of Norwood; Derek A. Derushia of Massena; Bryan G. Dubois of Massena; Abbey N. Hosken of West Stockholm; Dale R. Lashua of Star Lake; Robin G. Oshea of Canton; James C. Parlow of Potsdam; and Allen R. Stewart of Canton.
“The training was designed to make it as easy as possible for students to meet the new CDL requirements, even folks who have never held a CDL before,” said St. Lawrence County Mobility Manager Sonja Jensen.
Those interested can visit www.sunyjefferson.edu/community or call 315-786-2233 to learn more about Jefferson Community College educational and custom workforce training for employers.
