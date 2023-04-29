JCC assesses truck training options after Tractor Trailer School closes

Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College is assessing its options after learning of the closure of the National Tractor Trailer School in Syracuse, Public Relations Technical Specialist Pamela J. Dixon said in a prepared statement.

The training was scheduled to be held on campus from May 22 through June 27 and at the Lewis County JCC Education Center from July 10 through Aug. 11.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.