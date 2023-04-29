WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College is assessing its options after learning of the closure of the National Tractor Trailer School in Syracuse, Public Relations Technical Specialist Pamela J. Dixon said in a prepared statement.
The training was scheduled to be held on campus from May 22 through June 27 and at the Lewis County JCC Education Center from July 10 through Aug. 11.
“We will be contacting all participants directly to provide them with more information as soon as possible,” Ms. Dixon said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for tractor-trailer truck drivers is expected to grow more than 6% through the year 2030 due to recovery from the COVID-19 recession and the need for truck drivers as households and businesses increase their spending online.
WSYR-TV reported that they spoke with the school’s corporate ownership and an executive did not know why the school was closing.
“Jefferson Community College is aware of the recent announcement of the National Tractor Trailer School closure and we are currently assessing its impact on JCC’s CDL Class A training program,” Ms. Dixon said in the statement.
When students were going to complete the training they would have been eligible to take the Department of Transportation CDL Class A license exam.
