WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College’s associate degree in nursing program has received high ranks by Nursing Schools Almanac, coming in third among 68 associate degree programs in New York state.
The research team at NSA compiled an extensive database of nursing student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses from 2011 through 2020, and graduates of JCC’s nursing program hold a high 95.7% first-time NCLEX pass rate. NCLEX, a licensure requirement of all registered nurses, is used by state boards across the United States to help assess a student’s competency.
JCC remains the only community college in the north country to offer a nursing degree program in two formats: both a traditional weekday format and a weekend format. Accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, JCC’s nursing degree program can be completed in two years.
JCC nursing students, taught in state-of-the-art nursing laboratories and lecture facilities, gain experiential learning and increased nursing simulation laboratory time, resulting in more practice time. Partnerships between JCC and Samaritan Medical Center, Lewis County General Hospital, Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg provide clinical opportunities for the students.
Being ranked No. 3 in the state “is a testimony to the preparedness of our nursing graduates,” Dr. Marie A. Hess, nurse administrator at JCC, said in a statement.
“It’s rewarding to see them pass their NCLEX quickly and consequently starting their nursing careers sooner,” she said. “Their dedication to the nursing field during this pandemic has been unparalleled. JCC students strive to reach the high standard set by the college and their success speaks to the character rooted in each of them and the quality of care they are capable of providing.”
