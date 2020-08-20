WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has received another TRiO Student Support Services grant from the U.S. Department of Education for $1.4 million dollars spread over the next five years.
This is the fifth TRiO grant the college has received from the Department of Education.
The funding is designated to provide academic support and assistance for JCC students who meet certain eligibility criteria relating to disability, or income, or who are ‘first-generation,’ meaning neither parent/guardian has earned a bachelor’s degree.
The goal of the Student Support Services grant is to help students adapt successfully to the college environment, define career goals and succeed academically, complete their degrees, and/or transfer to four–year institutions.
JCC received its first TRiO grant in 2001 for nearly $900,000. In 2005, the college was awarded nearly $1 million, in 2010 over $1.2 million, and in 2015 over $1.1 million to support student services.
“Now, more than ever, first-generation, low-income, and students of disability are in dire need of support to ensure their success in persisting towards earing their Associate’s Degree and transferring to their next post-secondary institution,” said Gabrielle M. Thompson, director of Access and Opportunity Programs at JCC, in a statement. “The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed the lack of equity for many groups of individuals who want to pursue a college education. The types of resources that students need to be successful in school during this time have grown exponentially. TRiO recognizes and attempts to bridge those gaps for our students that are in the most need. Jefferson students have an almost 20-year history of success with this particular program, and we are certainly honored to be chosen again during this competition cycle.”
The TRiO program offers numerous academic support services beginning with “Summer Bridge,” a free four-week program that helps students bridge the gap between high school and college. Summer Bridge allows students to sharpen their computer literacy, library research and organizational skills, as well as become familiar with the JCC campus prior to the fall semester. TRiO counseling services also assist students in creating a realistic educational plan that not only reflects a students’ curriculum and job training or transfer needs, but also takes into account personal lifestyle and obligations. Additionally, students who successfully complete Summer Bridge are eligible for need-based scholarships.
Students enrolled in the TRiO program can take advantage of computer lab, quiet study areas, individual and group tutoring, financial literacy and counseling, and workshops on test-taking, study habits, time management and organizational skills. The TRiO Program offers numerous career exploration tools and counseling to help students evaluate their career goals and choices based on personality, skills, abilities and values.
TRiO accepts a limited number of enrolled JCC students so that each student is guaranteed access to concentrated support as needed. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2020-2021 academic year. Interested candidates may apply online at www.sunyjefferson.edu; for assistance, call (315) 786-2288.
