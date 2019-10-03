WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College is set to be awarded $2,125,000 over the next five years, with the college receiving $425,000 each year, to support the Jefferson Pathways Project.
The goal of the Jefferson Pathways Project is to increase credit attainment, retention, and ultimately, the graduation rate of the college.
On Monday, JCC was awarded a Title III Strengthening Institutions Program grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced that funding totaling $874,950 per year would be awarded to both Adirondack Community College and JCC.
“One of the four key strategies in the College’s recently approved Strategic Plan 2020-2025 is the Pathways Strategy, the objectives of which are to create educational and career pathways that meet the needs of students and the community we serve,” said Ty A. Stone, President of Jefferson Community College. “Words cannot express how instrumental the Title III funding will be to support Pathways objectives and, ultimately, the success of our North Country students.”
The five-year grant is effective through October 2024.
Specifically, the Title III grant funding will provide the resources for JCC to establish a model focused on creating academic plans integrated with career counseling and developing meta-majors providing students with a career focus as well as the freedom to explore different paths.
It will also help create and implement an Experiential Learning Program and a First Year Experience program that will increase student persistence from semester to semester and improve graduation rates by providing a clearer connection between education and career planning at a much earlier point in the students’ college careers.
Earlier this year, the State University of New York announced that JCC was among seven community colleges participating in SUNY’s second cohort for the Guided Pathways Institute, bringing the total to 17 community colleges slated to become Guided Pathways institutions.
The concept of guided pathways is an integrated approach to student success, through design and implementation of structured academic and career pathways to help students achieve their educational goals and develop the skills needed for success in the New York state job market.
“This is an extremely competitive grant application process with less than 15% of applications awarded,” Dr. Stone said. “I commend the work of the small team who wrote this successful grant application in a very short window of time.”
