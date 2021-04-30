JCC honors students with awards

Faculty, staff and students of Jefferson Community College, Watertown, were honored for their accomplishments on April 22 in a virtual celebration:

Student honorees

Adams

Mikayla J. Kelley — Faculty Association Outstanding Student

Adams Center

Kaylee M. Clark — Outstanding Allied Health and Biology Student

Madison A. Neukirch — Outstanding Physical Science Student

Alexandria Bay

Dylan O’Connor — Outstanding Liberal Arts Student

Antwerp

Savannah G. Hall — Outstanding Sports Management Student

Belleville

Hollace J. Stevens — Outstanding Psychology Student

Calcium

Prabin R. Bhat — Outstanding Business/Potsdam A.S. Student

Clayton

Kelsy A. Dennie — Outstanding Human Services Student

Behare Hasanramaj — Outstanding Paralegal Student

Copenhagen

Lukas I. Sullivan — Outstanding Business Administration A.S. Student

Sarah M. Wilder — Outstanding Student Government Assembly Member of the Year

Fort Drum

Sara J. Allen — Outstanding Childhood Education Student

Hammond

Amanda G. Pease — Outstanding Statistics Student

Henderson

James Canzonier — Outstanding Fire Protection Student

LaFargeville

Salin N. Davis — Outstanding Art Student

Isabella C. Soluri — Outstanding Physical Education Student

Lowville

Jeremy Dening — SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence and Outstanding STEM Student

Alex P. Thomas — Outstanding Engineering Student

Rebekah E. Widrick — Outstanding Accounting Student

Martinsburg

Shane A. Gladle — Outstanding Criminal Justice Student

Pulaski

Beth Tarbell — Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student

Redwood

Winter M. Sears — Outstanding Business A.A.S. Student

Trevor J. Thorn — Outstanding Computer Science Student

Sackets Harbor

Natalia Ososkalo — Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador

Three Mile Bay

Ryan A. Aubertine — Outstanding Mathematics and Engineering Student

Watertown

Richard A. Bourne — Outstanding Hospitality and Tourism Student

Jordan Kottmyer — Outstanding Computer Information Technology Student

John R. Phelps — SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence

Collin C. Render — Outstanding Music Student

Nicole M. Roberto — Outstanding Health Care Management Student

Jackie Saint-Fleur — Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador

Sylvie Anne Louise Skrzypinkski — David R. Reid Outstanding English Student

Mary M. Smith — Outstanding Early Childhood Student

Christan N. Webb — Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition

Faculty/Staff honorees

Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year — Irene Wilder, Copenhagen, advisor of the School of Business, Leadership and Career Skills Club

Thomas W. Myers Award for Co-curricular Service — Joshua P. Canale, Syracuse, assistant professor, Social Science

PTK Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award — Whitney Snyder, Redwood, assistant professor, Business Studies

PTK Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award — Jeffery C. Hambsch, Sackets Harbor, adjunct instructor, Public Safety

PTK Outstanding Staff Member of the Year Award — Jeanette S. Bush, Carthage, developmental specialist, Access and Opportunity

