JCC honors students with awards
Faculty, staff and students of Jefferson Community College, Watertown, were honored for their accomplishments on April 22 in a virtual celebration:
Student honorees
Adams
Mikayla J. Kelley — Faculty Association Outstanding Student
Adams Center
Kaylee M. Clark — Outstanding Allied Health and Biology Student
Madison A. Neukirch — Outstanding Physical Science Student
Alexandria Bay
Dylan O’Connor — Outstanding Liberal Arts Student
Antwerp
Savannah G. Hall — Outstanding Sports Management Student
Belleville
Hollace J. Stevens — Outstanding Psychology Student
Calcium
Prabin R. Bhat — Outstanding Business/Potsdam A.S. Student
Clayton
Kelsy A. Dennie — Outstanding Human Services Student
Behare Hasanramaj — Outstanding Paralegal Student
Copenhagen
Lukas I. Sullivan — Outstanding Business Administration A.S. Student
Sarah M. Wilder — Outstanding Student Government Assembly Member of the Year
Fort Drum
Sara J. Allen — Outstanding Childhood Education Student
Hammond
Amanda G. Pease — Outstanding Statistics Student
Henderson
James Canzonier — Outstanding Fire Protection Student
LaFargeville
Salin N. Davis — Outstanding Art Student
Isabella C. Soluri — Outstanding Physical Education Student
Lowville
Jeremy Dening — SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence and Outstanding STEM Student
Alex P. Thomas — Outstanding Engineering Student
Rebekah E. Widrick — Outstanding Accounting Student
Martinsburg
Shane A. Gladle — Outstanding Criminal Justice Student
Pulaski
Beth Tarbell — Outstanding Chemical Dependency Student
Redwood
Winter M. Sears — Outstanding Business A.A.S. Student
Trevor J. Thorn — Outstanding Computer Science Student
Sackets Harbor
Natalia Ososkalo — Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador
Three Mile Bay
Ryan A. Aubertine — Outstanding Mathematics and Engineering Student
Watertown
Richard A. Bourne — Outstanding Hospitality and Tourism Student
Jordan Kottmyer — Outstanding Computer Information Technology Student
John R. Phelps — SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence
Collin C. Render — Outstanding Music Student
Nicole M. Roberto — Outstanding Health Care Management Student
Jackie Saint-Fleur — Outstanding CSTEP Ambassador
Sylvie Anne Louise Skrzypinkski — David R. Reid Outstanding English Student
Mary M. Smith — Outstanding Early Childhood Student
Christan N. Webb — Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition
Faculty/Staff honorees
Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year — Irene Wilder, Copenhagen, advisor of the School of Business, Leadership and Career Skills Club
Thomas W. Myers Award for Co-curricular Service — Joshua P. Canale, Syracuse, assistant professor, Social Science
PTK Outstanding Full-time Faculty Member of the Year Award — Whitney Snyder, Redwood, assistant professor, Business Studies
PTK Outstanding Part-time Faculty Member of the Year Award — Jeffery C. Hambsch, Sackets Harbor, adjunct instructor, Public Safety
PTK Outstanding Staff Member of the Year Award — Jeanette S. Bush, Carthage, developmental specialist, Access and Opportunity
