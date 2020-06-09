WATERTOWN — After receiving more than $1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to support students that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson Community College has begun distributing grants to its students.
The CARES Act grants are intended to provide relief to students with meeting basic needs such as food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare and childcare.
According to JCC’s Dean of Enrollment, James P.R. Ambrose, in less than 24 hours, 51 students had already been approved for funding and many applications are still being reviewed.
To be eligible for a JCC CARES Act grant, students must have been actively enrolled in at least one course during Spring 2020 semester, been a Title IV eligible recipient, completed their 2019-2020 Free Application For Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and maintained satisfactory academic progress.
Jefferson students are encouraged to check their JCC email account for communication from the Financial Services office. The CARES Act grant application, sent to students via email, is also available on the college’s website at https://sunyjefferson.edu/costs-aid/cares.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.