WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will host a book reading and signing event featuring local author Norah Machia next week.
The public event will take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 28, in the Jules Center, Room 6-002.
The award-winning former newspaper writer will be reading from her 2021 published book, “Celebrating Their Lives: Turning the Loss of a Loved One into a Legacy for Helping Others.” The book features 14 inspirational profiles of families who suffered tragic losses, yet sought meaningful ways to honor the lives of their loved ones thorough acts of compassion as they faced the grieving process.
Since her 20-year career covering health and human services at the Watertown Daily Times, her work has appeared in local, regional and national publications, and has been recognized more than once by the Associated Press.
She authored two articles on JCC’s Dialogues of Honor and Sacrifice program for veterans in the Humanities magazine published by the National Endowment for the Humanities. She has received two writing awards from the AP, and her work has been honored by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the New York State Developmental Disabilities Policy Council. She contributes regularly to NNY Business and NNY Living magazines.
This 2021 North Country Writers event is sponsored by the JCC School of Arts and Humanities. For more information, contact the school at 315-786-2328.
