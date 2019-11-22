WATERTOWN — Aspiring future engineers and enthusiasts alike came together for the love of building and testing the strength of their creations Thursday at Jefferson Community College.
The snapping of spaghetti and the tumbling of rocks gave way to cheering and clapping at JCC’s 16th annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Competition, where over 200 participating students made up about 45 different teams from high schools, middle schools, and BOCES establishments across the north country.
The goal of the event is to provide opportunities to increase awareness and encourage high school students to consider entering the field of engineering. The friendly competition allows students to visit the JCC campus, meet current engineering students, and challenge themselves.
Students from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties gathered to build their bridges in the college’s McVean gymnasium from 10 to 11:30 a.m. using nothing more than spaghetti and glue. Later, once the glue had dried and the bridges were set, the teams tested their bridges for both durability and ability to bear weight in the college’s Sturtz Theater.
“I hope you’ve had a wonderful time today; we have really enjoyed hosting you,” JCC engineering professor Genny Miller said to the gathered students. “Everybody got a shirt today, right? On the back of your shirt, each one of those companies gave $500 to sponsor this event.”
Sponsors of Thursday’s event included New York Air Brake, Allied Motion, Community Bank and Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, among others. Though the event is sponsored by many organizations, it’s organized each year by Jefferson’s Engineering Club.
After the tried and true method of testing was completed, attaching small buckets to the bridges and filling them with small rocks until the bridges collapsed, and the last bridge had snapped due to the weight, trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the first, second and third place high school winners and to the first middle school winner.
The first place trophy and $100 went to Gouverneur’s “SILTDBYYK” team, with Indian River’s “Wet Noodle” team placing second and receiving a trophy and cash prize of $50. The third place spot for the high school teams also went to Gouverneur for the “El Chompo” team’s bridge, and they received $25 in addition to a trophy.
In almost a clean sweep, Gouverneur took the top spot for the middle school teams as well, with the winning team known as the “Goovy Goobs” receiving a trophy and cash prize of $25.
Before the day’s events concluded, Mrs. Miller made sure to recognize some special people in attendance at the event.
“I want to thank all my engineering students,” said Mrs. Miller, who had them stand while the audience cheered and clapped. “This does not happen without me forcing them into this with bonus points and candy and all kinds of things, but they are wonderful people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.