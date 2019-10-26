WATERTOWN — With more curriculums emphasizing STEM-related classes in schools, interest in math and science is on the rise. To continue the momentum, the American Chemical Society coordinates National Chemistry Week each year.
According to the ACS, National Chemistry Week is a public awareness campaign that promotes the value of chemistry in everyday life. ACS members and chemistry enthusiasts celebrate NCW by coordinating events and communicating the importance of chemistry.
During 2019’s International Year of the Periodic Table, NCW was celebrated this past week with the theme “Marvelous Metals.”
At Jefferson Community College, students, under the direction of chemistry professor Venkat Chebolu, provided daily chemistry demonstrations from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Jules Center Commons.
With the chatter of the crowd and the tinkling of glasses being prepared for experiments, the week of chemistry demonstrations at JCC culminated in a ‘Magic of Chemistry’ show from 12:30 to around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the Samuel Guthrie Building, Room 2-107.
Spectators were treated to explosions, cryogenics and much more.
To kick off the event, JCC’s Bill McMahon and a colleague started the celebration by launching T-shirts and little moles, dubbed ‘a chemist’s best friend,’ into the crowd with a small cannon and kept the momentum going from there with balloons exploding in a loud blaze of glory, even involving college president Ty Stone in the fun.
After that, the crowd’s excitement for what was to come was unmistakable.
“The goal of Chemistry Week is to get the public excited about science and show them that it’s fun,” said Mr. Chebolu, who has been with JCC for the past 26 years.
His personal favorite demonstration of the day was the ‘Giant’s Toothpaste,’ which had hydrogen peroxide as the key ingredient.
“You drop it in soapy water and the gas gets released and you speed up the reaction,” he explained. “You trigger it to make it go faster by adding a catalyst, which resulted in the explosion of ‘foam.’”
According to Mr. Chebolu, Chemistry Week celebrations have been occurring for the past 25 years, and he was one to bring it to the school.
In the beginning, he said he would do the whole show with students as assistants, but as it has gone on, he’s turned things around and now the students do the show while he and Mr. McMahon help out.
One of those students running the show was Brooke Mahon, a sophomore allied health major from the Dexter area, whose experiment Friday was an iodine clock.
“You have two different solutions and then you have varying amounts of concentrations for one of the solutions, and that’s what times the transitions to the clear blue,” she said.
This was the first time she was involved with Chemistry Week as a demonstrator.
“I liked seeing the background work of how much work students put into it,” she said. “I probably put in five to seven hours for this experiment.”
Other experiments of the day included silver mirrors, ammonia fountains, producing light with chemical reactions, simulating a grain silo explosion and using a flamethrower to demonstrate the combustibility of Lycopodium powder, using sulfuric acid to dehydrate sugar, burning phosphorus to illuminate the room and making foam pour from the eyes of a demonic-looking pink rabbit.
The fully enthralled audience ranged in ages from students visiting in between classes to youngsters and adults, all united in awe of what these demonstrators were able to achieve.
Lab assistant Kaila Babcock and Mr. McMahon, who has worked at JCC for the past 16 years, entertained the crowd when they ate crackers that had been dunked into liquid nitrogen, which is -320 degrees Fahrenheit, and puffed out smoke resulting from the different temperatures between the crackers and their mouths.
Other fun with the liquid nitrogen included putting a pink poodle balloon animal into it and it watching it shrink, only to take it out and watch as it slowly came back to life, and letting a racquet ball sit in the liquid nitrogen for a bit and then taking it out to throw against the wall, drawing oohs and ahhs as it shattered.
Mr. McMahon has pretty much participated in Chemistry Week each year since he’s been at JCC and said his favorite part of Friday’s activities was that it all went safely and everyone had fun.
“The whole idea is to get the students to be prepared for the four-year transfer school or the workforce, and part of that is addressing the public and working outside your comfort zone,” he said. “It’s nice to see them come around with that.”
Overall, while he said the experiments didn’t all go exactly according to plan, they definitely did the trick for entertaining the crowd. He said the staff and students worked on the various experiments for the past six weeks, and each student averaged around four hours of practice each week.
“Basically, the goal is to celebrate chemistry, raise awareness about the sciences and try to get people excited and involved in a subject that is traditionally considered one of the harder ones that a lot of people are intimidated by,” Mr. McMahon said. “We try to show the more appealing side to it.”
