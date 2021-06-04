WATERTOWN — A combined 2020-2021 Jefferson Community College annual recognition ceremony was held virtually on Friday, May 7. During the ceremony, the 2020 and 2021 Spirit of Jefferson Award winners were announced. The college also observed the retirement of 20 faculty members and staff, appointed three newly emeritus and honored those for milestone years of service to the college.
The Spirit of Jefferson Award, established in 2011, recognizes a campus team that exemplifies cooperative effort and achieves exemplary results. The 2020 Spirit of Jefferson Award was given to the JCC campus community who demonstrated creativity, compassion and dedication to students when instruction was moved quickly in the middle of spring semester 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 Spirit of Jefferson Award was bestowed upon the college’s food pantry. The food pantry, primarily intended for JCC students, became an even bigger asset to the community during the coronavirus pandemic. JCC partnered with several community organizations and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Nourish NY initiative to host large community food distributions, each one serving 500 or more families. Additionally, the food pantry became an affiliate pantry of the Food Bank of Central New York and provided 50 Thanksgiving dinner baskets to students and their families.
During the ceremony, Jefferson Community College recognized these current employees for combined 2020-2021 years of service:
— Five Years: Betsi L. Bentz, Watertown; Joshua P. Canale, Syracuse; Peter Crump, Carthage; Jessica Emerson, Watertown; Marylou C. Evans, Watertown; Matthew W. Gorman, Watertown; Kady L. Hoistion, Watertown; Terry R. Kinneer, Jr., Cape Vincent; Angel M. Lafountain, Copenhagen; Ellen R. Mathews, Carthage; Kimberly O’Brien, Watertown; Tyler Peterson, Watertown; Edward L. Smalls, Evans Mills; Megan A. Stadler, Watertown; Donna Yang, Cortland
— Ten Years: Joshua D. Hammond, Watertown; Joshua J. Hollenbeck, Evans Mills; Stephanie Pierce, Watertown; Cynthia L. Sloan, Watertown
— Fifteen Years: Peter Boenning, Watertown; Pamela J. Dixon, Redwood; Karen J. Freeman, Black River; Susan M. Hughes, Watertown; Jessica Jones, Sackets Harbor; Diana M. Marin, Sandy Creek; John A. Scovel, Adams; Lisa A. Shelmidine, Adams; Laura B. Young, Watertown
— Twenty Years: David M. Bowhall, Watertown; Dean R. Dyer, Adams; Renee L. Elliott, Lowville; Eleanor J. Minnick, Calcium; Thomas N. Moran, Evans Mills; Heather D. Natali, Evans Mills; Sarah O’Connell, Glen Park; Amy O’Donnell, Watertown; CJ Southworth, Watertown; John A. Trumbell, Watertown; Todd C. Vincent, Adams Center; Terri L. Weller, Watertown
— Twenty-Five Years: Lucinda D. Barbour, Adams Center; Tina M. Bartlett-Bearup, Redwood; Timothy F. Grosse, Watertown; Joel J. McCune, Henderson Harbor; Mark C. Streiff, Evans Mills; Randy L. Tripp, Copenhagen
— Thirty Years: Ronald Palmer, Black River; Rebecca S. Riehm, Sandy Creek; Kimberly G. Sell, Theresa; Irene S. Wilder, Copenhagen; Kerry A. Young, Watertown
— Thirty-Five Years: Joel F. LaLone, Watertown
— Forty Years: Joanna B. Chrzanowski, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Recent retirees include Bruce F. Alexander, Dexter, director of administrative services; Rosemarie Bowers, Watertown, library automation coordinator; Melody A. Brenon, Dexter, typist; Joanna B. Chrzanowski, Punta Gorda, Fla., professor of English; Rosemary C. Deusser-Jensen, Watertown, professor of humanities; Linda C. Dittrich, Watertown, associate vice president; Thomas J. Finch, Saranac Lake, vice president of academic affairs; Gwendolyn Francis-Frey, Clinton, associate professor of early childhood; Brenda J. Hatch, Henderson, senior stenographer; Constance A. Holberg, Watertown, librarian; CJ Jackson, Watertown, assistant professor of computer science; Laurie La Mora, Clayton, senior secretary; Monica G. LeClerc, Alexandria Bay, professor of biology; Kathleen A. Morris, Alexandria Bay, director of community services; Rebecca S. Riehm, Sandy Creek, professor of social science; Sarah C. O’Connell, Glen Park, small business advisor; Julie R. Soule, Lacona, associate professor of nursing (retires in July 2021); Allen J. Speno, Chaumont, director of TRiO support services; Sheree A. Trainham, Chaumont, director of learning skills; Alexander “Pope” Vickers, Watertown, assistant professor of hospitality and tourism.
Retirees receiving Emeritus designation are as follows:
— Karen A. Carr, Greenville, N.C., Assistant to the President Emerita, who retired in 2015 after 25 years of service to the college. She holds the unique distinction of managing the office for four of the college’s six presidents during her tenure at Jefferson and was recognized by SUNY in 1998 with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service and by the College’s Alumni Association in 2011 with the Jeffersonian Award.
— Joanna B. Chrzanowski, Punta Gorda, Fla., Professor Emerita, who retired in 2019 after 40 years of service to the college. In 2013, she received the highest faculty honor that can be bestowed by the SUNY Board of Trustees - the rank of SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor. She is one of only four faculty members at Jefferson to hold this prestigious honor.
— Michelle D. Pfaff, Dexter, Trustee Emerita, who retired in 2016 after 17 years of service to the college. She was a member of the JCC Foundation Board for 15 years and volunteered with many Mayor’s Balls, golf tournaments and phone-a-thons that created scholarship opportunities that benefited JCC students.
