WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has announced five members of the college’s faculty and staff were recently honored as recipients of the 2021 SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence. The awards recognize extraordinary achievement and encourage the continuation of excellence.
The 2021 honorees are as follows:
— Marc M. Davis of Watertown, adjunct instructor of mathematics, who received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching
— Christina Ebey of Watertown, assistant professor of geology, who received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching
— Gail A. Patrick of Theresa, secretary, who received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service
— Christine D. Pristash of Sackets Harbor, assistant professor of English, who received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service
— Gabrielle M. Thompson of Watertown, director of access and opportunity programs, who received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service
Mr. Davis began teaching mathematics as an adjunct instructor at JCC in 1999 and has taught two to three courses each semester since, often teaching during summer and winter sessions. He holds optional office hours regularly to make himself available to students, and volunteers his time to tutor students on campus and continued to serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic with individual tutor Zoom meetings, according to the college. A veteran himself, Mr. Davis works with veteran students and serves as the adviser of the JCC Veterans Club.
Dr. Ebey joined the full-time faculty at JCC in 2013 and achieved the rank of assistant professor in 2016 serving as the college’s only geology faculty member. Her work has been published in several scientific journals, she served as Honors Program coordinator, liaison for adjunct instructors in the college’s EDGE concurrent enrollment program, and volunteers her time at the college’s annual Super Science Saturday event, the college said in a release. Additionally, she is the adviser of the JCC Gamers Club and serves on the JCC EverGREEN Committee and Campus Life Committee.
Gail Patrick joined JCC’s classified staff in 1995 in the admissions office and has served in the role for her entire 27-year tenure. According to the college, she played an integral role in the process of merging offices to establish Enrollment Services and streamline the admissions process and her knowledge of college admissions requirements and processes have been pivotal in the integration of customer relationship management software.
Dr. Pristash joined the full-time English faculty at JCC in 2012 and earned the rank of assistant professor in 2016. She has served on nearly every campus governance committee and provides leadership as chair of the Academic Standards Committee and co-parliamentarian for the college’s Senate. Most notable is her work on Starfish integration and Guided Pathways, two initiatives directly focused on student success, the college said. She served as the liaison for the Starfish roll-out and serves as co-chair of the Guided Pathways Steering Committee.
Gabrielle Thompson began her career at JCC in 2011 and has since written and secured many grants to sustain access and opportunity programs. Under her leadership, JCC offers a Summer Bridge program and intensive “jump start” program for Educational Opportunity Program students. She is also a certified trainer for the Bridges Out of Poverty program. In 2019, she was selected as an Engaging Excellence in Equity Fellow by the Office of Community College Research and Leadership. Additionally, she worked to address food insecurity concerns of JCC students and is credited with taking the college’s Food Pantry to new heights.
