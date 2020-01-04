Jefferson Community College fall graduates
Adams
John Winfield Cobb — individual studies
Brandie Rae Kline — nursing
Theresa Margaret Pratt — accounting
Casey Lee Stevens — humanities and social sciences
Natalie Eileen Tucker — humanities and social sciences
Adams Center
Stephanie Leigh Bolton — individual studies
Tarick B. Clemons — humanities and social sciences
Makaila Leigh Houghton — nursing
Heidi Lynn O’Brien — nursing
Alexandria Bay
Emma Anne Kearns — physical education
Antwerp
Makaela Corinne Sloan — individual studies
Beaver Falls
Joshua Brian Olmstead — individual studies
Black River
Aaron Scott Cheeseman — business administration
Griffin Stephen DeForest — early childhood
Sarah Anne Jones — humanities and social sciences
Shykim McMullen — humanities and social science
Calcium
Marisa Clair Domeyer — criminal justice
Jeffrey Shaw Martin — human services
Freshta Sharifi — business administration
Cape Vincent
Karley Theresa Mason — business administration
Carthage
Alyssa Marie Aza — nursing
Jessica Bailey — chemical dependency and human services
Danny R. Bearley — humanities and social sciences
Casey Marie Burns — business administration
Benjamin Paul Decker — individual studies
Rodrick Winston Groce — individual studies
Elexys Desiree Larson — early childhood
Daria Elizabeth Mahan — humanities and social sciences
Nataley L. Richardson — nursing
Haley Nicole Rucker — nursing
Patricia L. Waldner — individual studies
Castorland
Asia Maria Compton — humanities and social sciences
Adam Gordon Peters — mathematics and science-science
Andrew Roes — criminal justice
Chaumont
Siera Robbins — physical education
Clayton
Lisa Marie Briles — paralegal
Keira Lynne Cipullo — early childhood
Sarah Marie Putnam — early childhood
Constableville
Dawson William Kiser — individual studies
Copenhagen
Amber Lynn Bancroft — human services
Alexandra Nicole Greene — humanities and social sciences
Lukas Isaac Sullivan — humanities and social sciences
James Donald Uhlinger III — childhood education
Croghan
Molly Jo Martin — hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management
Dexter
Julia Christine Gilfillan — criminal justice
Kennedy Alexis Thruston — chemical dependency
Andrew John Van Houten — business administration
Katelyn Mae Williams — mathematics and science-science
Evans Mills
Khyeshia Burrell — individual studies
Charlotte Marie Hicks — human services
Javier Jimenez — humanities and social sciences
Brittney Lynn McClain — individual studies
Faiza Lynda Ouedraogo — accounting
Miranda Phillips — humanities and social sciences
Adriana Pinzon-Malaver — office technologies-medical
Nicholas M. Robinson — agri-business
Nadra Latoya Whyte-Robinson — human services
Felts Mills
Abigail Cleora Hermanowski — mathematics and science — allied health and biological sciences
Fort Drum
Megan Ashley Aguilar — nursing
Jasmin De La Garza — criminal justice
Takemia Kelly — business administration
Brittany Marie Lapointe — business administration
Pamela Lindsay — paralegal
Marcus Dwayne Nicholson — homeland security
Glen Park
Marci Lynn Jones — business administration
Helen Inez Witham Washer — office technologies-medical
Glenfield
Austin Michael Newman — individual studies
Gouverneur
Gerie Lynn Palmer — psychology
Diane Marie Toppin — early childhood
Hammond
Peter Pease — individual studies
Mason Joseph Rogers — hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management
Henderson
Alyssa Vivian Maria Nappi — human services
Lacona
David Michael Hennigan — mathematics
LaFargeville
Meghann Gough Black — nursing
Emily Grace Ford — office technologies-medical
Sarah Ellen Lindsay — human services and criminal justice
Kyleigh Marie Storozow — individual studies
Alexandra Jo Williams — individual studies
Lorraine
Karlee Rae Wood — psychology
Lowville
Karla A. Searl — individual studies
Lyons Falls
Esther K. Kilbourn — office technologies-administrative assistant
Natural Bridge
Austin Joseph Faulk — criminal justice
Ogdensburg
Shane Michael Moyer — business administration
Kara Jo Willard — chemical dependency
Orwell
Margaret Ellen Blodgett — individual studies
Philadelphia
Kollin James Hardy — business administration
Michael Lee Harris — business administration
Daniel James Hutchison — fire protection technology
Emily Marie Lapp — zoo technology
Rachel K. Martin — business administration
Lenaira Marie Montalvo Santiago — humanities and social sciences
Pierrepont Manor
Lynette Rose Case — humanities and social sciences
Pulaski
Allison M. Burrows — accounting
Redwood
Kayla Marie Side — mathematics and science-science
Richland
Kristina M. Miller — chemical dependency
Alex VanRy — humanities and social sciences
Rodman
Kallie Anna Burnash — business administration
Sackets Harbor
Trevor M. Blackford — business administration
John Milton Dintelmann — fire protection technology
Jennifer E. Van Ness — human services
Seneca Falls
Kelly Thompson — zoo technology
Theresa
Alicia Nicole Albro — business administration
Riley Elizabeth Catlin — human services
Rachel Anne Filkins — homeland security
Miranda Dawn Schell — psychology
Camryn Sarah Twiss — humanities and social sciences
Watertown
Victoria Irene Anderson — zoo technology
Tiffany Beach — mathematics and science — allied health
Preece Bond — computer info technology
Jesse E. Bonilla — criminal justice
Ricardo Antonio Carrasco — humanities and social sciences
Angelica Diane Casillas — individual studies
Danielle Castillo – A.S. business administration
Trevor Sheldon Chamberlain — business sdministration
Teoni Marie Clacks — human services
Alicia Lynn Clark — individual studies
Stephen Clemons — chemical dependency and human services
Randy Shomari Cromwell — individual studies
Marissa Raye Cruz — humanities and social sciences
Chloe Elizabeth Davis — humanities and social sciences
Walter Dodard II — business administration
Taylor Makenzi Endres — nursing
Megan N. Ennenga — psychology
Kristoffer Lanar Fultz — sports management
Jazmine Irean Granger — criminal justice
Nathaniel Robert Greene — mathematics and science — allied health
Roy Charles Guilder Jr. — hospitality and tourism-culinary arts
Emily M. Hewitt — business administration
Kayla Melina Hicks — mathematics and science-science
Amario Jermaal Jones — business administration
Dawson Caleb Jones — accounting
Nora C. Kruger — nursing
Justis Nathaniel LaFazia — computer info technology
Gabriel LaFex — business administration
Mikayla Nicole McCarty — chemical dependency
Matthew Donald McLean — business administration
Jaime Christie Messenger — individual studies and hospitality and tourism
Hanna M. Misercola — early childhood
Damien Christian Morrow — humanities and social sciences
Ashley Lynne Murray — hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management
Andrew J. Naklick — fire protection technology
Hong Nguyen — business administration
Jason C. Robbins — fire protection technology
Taylor Anne Roes — computer info technology
Scott Andrew Rogers — individual studies
Alexis Javed Ruiz Arroyo — humanities and social sciences
Breanna Marie Scott — psychology Stewart Richard Shannon — humanities and social sciences
Cameron Sheitz — mathematics and science — allied health and biological sciences
Rogelio Silva — individual studies
Colton James Snyder — mathematics and science-science
Courtney Mariah Steen — early childhood
Paige Elizabeth Stevens — humanities and social sciences
Kayla Linn Struncius — human services
Ashley Lynn Towsley — childhood education
Timothy Allen Towsley — accounting
Bridget Marie Veal — nursing
Nicholas Dustin Vecchio — business administration
Hunter Kabat Whitney — criminal justice
Jenna Melissa Wilson — childhood education
Amy Colleen Wonderly — nursing
