Jefferson Community College fall graduates

Adams

John Winfield Cobb — individual studies

Brandie Rae Kline — nursing

Theresa Margaret Pratt — accounting

Casey Lee Stevens — humanities and social sciences

Natalie Eileen Tucker — humanities and social sciences

Adams Center

Stephanie Leigh Bolton — individual studies

Tarick B. Clemons — humanities and social sciences

Makaila Leigh Houghton — nursing

Heidi Lynn O’Brien — nursing

Alexandria Bay

Emma Anne Kearns — physical education

Antwerp

Makaela Corinne Sloan — individual studies

Beaver Falls

Joshua Brian Olmstead — individual studies

Black River

Aaron Scott Cheeseman — business administration

Griffin Stephen DeForest — early childhood

Sarah Anne Jones — humanities and social sciences

Shykim McMullen — humanities and social science

Calcium

Marisa Clair Domeyer — criminal justice

Jeffrey Shaw Martin — human services

Freshta Sharifi — business administration

Cape Vincent

Karley Theresa Mason — business administration

Carthage

Alyssa Marie Aza — nursing

Jessica Bailey — chemical dependency and human services

Danny R. Bearley — humanities and social sciences

Casey Marie Burns — business administration

Benjamin Paul Decker — individual studies

Rodrick Winston Groce — individual studies

Elexys Desiree Larson — early childhood

Daria Elizabeth Mahan — humanities and social sciences

Nataley L. Richardson — nursing

Haley Nicole Rucker — nursing

Patricia L. Waldner — individual studies

Castorland

Asia Maria Compton — humanities and social sciences

Adam Gordon Peters — mathematics and science-science

Andrew Roes — criminal justice

Chaumont

Siera Robbins — physical education

Clayton

Lisa Marie Briles — paralegal

Keira Lynne Cipullo — early childhood

Sarah Marie Putnam — early childhood

Constableville

Dawson William Kiser — individual studies

Copenhagen

Amber Lynn Bancroft — human services

Alexandra Nicole Greene — humanities and social sciences

Lukas Isaac Sullivan — humanities and social sciences

James Donald Uhlinger III — childhood education

Croghan

Molly Jo Martin — hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management

Dexter

Julia Christine Gilfillan — criminal justice

Kennedy Alexis Thruston — chemical dependency

Andrew John Van Houten — business administration

Katelyn Mae Williams — mathematics and science-science

Evans Mills

Khyeshia Burrell — individual studies

Charlotte Marie Hicks — human services

Javier Jimenez — humanities and social sciences

Brittney Lynn McClain — individual studies

Faiza Lynda Ouedraogo — accounting

Miranda Phillips — humanities and social sciences

Adriana Pinzon-Malaver — office technologies-medical

Nicholas M. Robinson — agri-business

Nadra Latoya Whyte-Robinson — human services

Felts Mills

Abigail Cleora Hermanowski — mathematics and science — allied health and biological sciences

Fort Drum

Megan Ashley Aguilar — nursing

Jasmin De La Garza — criminal justice

Takemia Kelly — business administration

Brittany Marie Lapointe — business administration

Pamela Lindsay — paralegal

Marcus Dwayne Nicholson — homeland security

Glen Park

Marci Lynn Jones — business administration

Helen Inez Witham Washer — office technologies-medical

Glenfield

Austin Michael Newman — individual studies

Gouverneur

Gerie Lynn Palmer — psychology

Diane Marie Toppin — early childhood

Hammond

Peter Pease — individual studies

Mason Joseph Rogers — hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management

Henderson

Alyssa Vivian Maria Nappi — human services

Lacona

David Michael Hennigan — mathematics

LaFargeville

Meghann Gough Black — nursing

Emily Grace Ford — office technologies-medical

Sarah Ellen Lindsay — human services and criminal justice

Kyleigh Marie Storozow — individual studies

Alexandra Jo Williams — individual studies

Lorraine

Karlee Rae Wood — psychology

Lowville

Karla A. Searl — individual studies

Lyons Falls

Esther K. Kilbourn — office technologies-administrative assistant

Natural Bridge

Austin Joseph Faulk — criminal justice

Ogdensburg

Shane Michael Moyer — business administration

Kara Jo Willard — chemical dependency

Orwell

Margaret Ellen Blodgett — individual studies

Philadelphia

Kollin James Hardy — business administration

Michael Lee Harris — business administration

Daniel James Hutchison — fire protection technology

Emily Marie Lapp — zoo technology

Rachel K. Martin — business administration

Lenaira Marie Montalvo Santiago — humanities and social sciences

Pierrepont Manor

Lynette Rose Case — humanities and social sciences

Pulaski

Allison M. Burrows — accounting

Redwood

Kayla Marie Side — mathematics and science-science

Richland

Kristina M. Miller — chemical dependency

Alex VanRy — humanities and social sciences

Rodman

Kallie Anna Burnash — business administration

Sackets Harbor

Trevor M. Blackford — business administration

John Milton Dintelmann — fire protection technology

Jennifer E. Van Ness — human services

Seneca Falls

Kelly Thompson — zoo technology

Theresa

Alicia Nicole Albro — business administration

Riley Elizabeth Catlin — human services

Rachel Anne Filkins — homeland security

Miranda Dawn Schell — psychology

Camryn Sarah Twiss — humanities and social sciences

Watertown

Victoria Irene Anderson — zoo technology

Tiffany Beach — mathematics and science — allied health

Preece Bond — computer info technology

Jesse E. Bonilla — criminal justice

Ricardo Antonio Carrasco — humanities and social sciences

Angelica Diane Casillas — individual studies

Danielle Castillo – A.S. business administration

Trevor Sheldon Chamberlain — business sdministration

Teoni Marie Clacks — human services

Alicia Lynn Clark — individual studies

Stephen Clemons — chemical dependency and human services

Randy Shomari Cromwell — individual studies

Marissa Raye Cruz — humanities and social sciences

Chloe Elizabeth Davis — humanities and social sciences

Walter Dodard II — business administration

Taylor Makenzi Endres — nursing

Megan N. Ennenga — psychology

Kristoffer Lanar Fultz — sports management

Jazmine Irean Granger — criminal justice

Nathaniel Robert Greene — mathematics and science — allied health

Roy Charles Guilder Jr. — hospitality and tourism-culinary arts

Emily M. Hewitt — business administration

Kayla Melina Hicks — mathematics and science-science

Amario Jermaal Jones — business administration

Dawson Caleb Jones — accounting

Nora C. Kruger — nursing

Justis Nathaniel LaFazia — computer info technology

Gabriel LaFex — business administration

Mikayla Nicole McCarty — chemical dependency

Matthew Donald McLean — business administration

Jaime Christie Messenger — individual studies and hospitality and tourism

Hanna M. Misercola — early childhood

Damien Christian Morrow — humanities and social sciences

Ashley Lynne Murray — hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management

Andrew J. Naklick — fire protection technology

Hong Nguyen — business administration

Jason C. Robbins — fire protection technology

Taylor Anne Roes — computer info technology

Scott Andrew Rogers — individual studies

Alexis Javed Ruiz Arroyo — humanities and social sciences

Breanna Marie Scott — psychology Stewart Richard Shannon — humanities and social sciences

Cameron Sheitz — mathematics and science — allied health and biological sciences

Rogelio Silva — individual studies

Colton James Snyder — mathematics and science-science

Courtney Mariah Steen — early childhood

Paige Elizabeth Stevens — humanities and social sciences

Kayla Linn Struncius — human services

Ashley Lynn Towsley — childhood education

Timothy Allen Towsley — accounting

Bridget Marie Veal — nursing

Nicholas Dustin Vecchio — business administration

Hunter Kabat Whitney — criminal justice

Jenna Melissa Wilson — childhood education

Amy Colleen Wonderly — nursing

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.