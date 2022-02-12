JCC Fall Graduates

Associate Degree and Certificate Recipients

Adams

Amelia Mae Lyon, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences

Robbie Lee Myers, hospitality and tourism-culinary arts

Claire K. Tucker, childhood education

Adams Center

Ashley Noel Chamberlain, nursing

Alexandria Bay

Dylan O’Connor, humanities and social sciences

Claudia Jalaine Stone, humanities and social sciences-psychology

Antwerp

Jared Lucas Bushaw, physical education

Kayleigh Anne Ronas, individual studies

Black River

Cynthia Marie Hamilton, human services

Sara Lynn Soules, nursing

Samantha Rose Thornthwaite, business administration

Calcium

Alyssa Cox, nursing

Kaleb T. Gossiaux, computer science

Zachary Scott Grenier, individual studies

Brandy Dee Mallak, nursing

Melissa Ann Montondo, human services

Cape Vincent

Ashlyn Leigh Eyles, business administration

Carthage

Caitlyn Ashley Ainsworth, nursing

Edwin Brown, business administration

Angel C. Edmondson, nursing

Bethany Lynn Flynn, business administration

Brenden Jacobs, individual studies

Jaymee Lee Reynolds, nursing

Cody James Schulz, individual studies

Heidi Marie Stewart, individual studies

Anitra Dinese Tull, human services

Castorland

Jillienne Rose Duell, hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management

Chase Mills

Taylor Brooke Allen, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences

Clayton

Jillesa Gail Morrow, humanities and social sciences-psychology

Natasha Richardson, human services

Patricia Marie Wetterhahn, certification, chemical dependency

Croghan

Josiah Kloster, humanities and social sciences

Deferiet

Kaitlyn Roome, zoo technology

Paige Katherine Schneider, humanities and social sciences-psychology

Dexter

Kyra Mackenzie Daly, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences

Ariana Michelle Lawlor, humanities and social sciences-psychology

Joseph Michael Machia, criminal justice

Hannah Elizabeth Reinhardt, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences

Joshua Thomas Stowell, criminal justice

Chloe Marcela Ward, business administration

Noah Michael Weathers, childhood education

Autumn Marie Weaver, early childhood

Edwards

Susanne M. Waninger, individual studies

Evans Mills

Jessica Fricks, nursing

Nia Jennings, early childhood

Kaylee Isabelle Johnson, criminal justice

Corey Xavieier McDonald, business administration

Victoria Ann Primus Cook, nursing

Dylan Christopher Thomas, nursing

Felts Mills

Sarah Kathleen Greene, accounting

Fort Drum

Derrick Michael Braden, humanities and social sciences-creative writing

Gouverneur

Sarah Jo Bango, criminal justice

Alexis G. Currier, humanities and social sciences

James T. Liscum, chemical dependency

Harrisville

Ryan Scott Hyneman, criminal justice

Henderson

Jordan A. Flagg, hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management

Hogansburg

Mason Cook, individual studies

LaFargeville

Sarah Mary Johnson, business administration

Lorraine

Collin C. Render, humanities and social sciences

Madeline River Stowell, childhood education

Lowville

Macalla A. Artis, office technologies-administrative assistant

Elizabeth Anne Mallette, individual studies

Lacey A. Seelman, business administration

Mannsville

Jalynne Maree Granger, nursing

Natural Bridge

Brandon Freeman, computer information technology

Philadelphia

Katherine J. Claymore, paralegal

Plessis

Athena Patricia Green, nursing

Redfield

Madison Rose Bradshaw, human services

Adrian Ranieri, business administration

Rodman

Brianna Hall, childhood education

Sackets Harbor

Jocelyn Rae Devine - A.S. Individual Studies

Garrett John David Frezzo, humanities and social sciences-psychology

Jesse Stevenson, accounting

Theresa

Kristin Anne Eggleston, chemical dependency

Corinne Michelle Koerick, nursing

Angela Lee Ludlow, business administration

Jennifer Choi Silsby, certification, hospitality and tourism

Turin

Izabelle Kathryn Liendecker, individual studies

Watertown

Stephen Lee Babcock II, humanities and Social sciences-psychology

Chanell Marie Bacon, accounting

Samantha Ann Bearup, business administration

Peyton Nancea Amire Caldwell, humanities and social sciences-psychology

Justyce Jerimiah Countryman, individual studies

Samantha M. Farone, human services

Sereenah Carmen George, fire protection technology

Laura D. Guldin, human services

Olivia Elien Heiler, business administration

Christopher M. Hemeke, nursing

Danielle Sarah Jensen, nursing

Tyler Dwayne Johnston, human services

Nakiya T. Joseph, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences

Kitana G. Kahue-Hoo, nursing

Kristy Lynn Knight, nursing

Zachary Isaac McNeely, natural sciences-physical science

Graceanne Simone Minnick, business administration

Sheena Ann Munoz, human services

Leah Nicole Rink, accounting and business administration

Alicia Lee Soluri, nursing

Randi Thames, accounting and business administration

Emily Michal Thompson, nursing

David Yokogawa Tweedy, humanities and social sciences

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.