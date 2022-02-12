JCC Fall Graduates
Associate Degree and Certificate Recipients
Adams
Amelia Mae Lyon, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences
Robbie Lee Myers, hospitality and tourism-culinary arts
Claire K. Tucker, childhood education
Adams Center
Ashley Noel Chamberlain, nursing
Alexandria Bay
Dylan O’Connor, humanities and social sciences
Claudia Jalaine Stone, humanities and social sciences-psychology
Antwerp
Jared Lucas Bushaw, physical education
Kayleigh Anne Ronas, individual studies
Black River
Cynthia Marie Hamilton, human services
Sara Lynn Soules, nursing
Samantha Rose Thornthwaite, business administration
Calcium
Alyssa Cox, nursing
Kaleb T. Gossiaux, computer science
Zachary Scott Grenier, individual studies
Brandy Dee Mallak, nursing
Melissa Ann Montondo, human services
Cape Vincent
Ashlyn Leigh Eyles, business administration
Carthage
Caitlyn Ashley Ainsworth, nursing
Edwin Brown, business administration
Angel C. Edmondson, nursing
Bethany Lynn Flynn, business administration
Brenden Jacobs, individual studies
Jaymee Lee Reynolds, nursing
Cody James Schulz, individual studies
Heidi Marie Stewart, individual studies
Anitra Dinese Tull, human services
Castorland
Jillienne Rose Duell, hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management
Chase Mills
Taylor Brooke Allen, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences
Clayton
Jillesa Gail Morrow, humanities and social sciences-psychology
Natasha Richardson, human services
Patricia Marie Wetterhahn, certification, chemical dependency
Croghan
Josiah Kloster, humanities and social sciences
Deferiet
Kaitlyn Roome, zoo technology
Paige Katherine Schneider, humanities and social sciences-psychology
Dexter
Kyra Mackenzie Daly, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences
Ariana Michelle Lawlor, humanities and social sciences-psychology
Joseph Michael Machia, criminal justice
Hannah Elizabeth Reinhardt, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences
Joshua Thomas Stowell, criminal justice
Chloe Marcela Ward, business administration
Noah Michael Weathers, childhood education
Autumn Marie Weaver, early childhood
Edwards
Susanne M. Waninger, individual studies
Evans Mills
Jessica Fricks, nursing
Nia Jennings, early childhood
Kaylee Isabelle Johnson, criminal justice
Corey Xavieier McDonald, business administration
Victoria Ann Primus Cook, nursing
Dylan Christopher Thomas, nursing
Felts Mills
Sarah Kathleen Greene, accounting
Fort Drum
Derrick Michael Braden, humanities and social sciences-creative writing
Gouverneur
Sarah Jo Bango, criminal justice
Alexis G. Currier, humanities and social sciences
James T. Liscum, chemical dependency
Harrisville
Ryan Scott Hyneman, criminal justice
Henderson
Jordan A. Flagg, hospitality and tourism-hotel and restaurant management
Hogansburg
Mason Cook, individual studies
LaFargeville
Sarah Mary Johnson, business administration
Lorraine
Collin C. Render, humanities and social sciences
Madeline River Stowell, childhood education
Lowville
Macalla A. Artis, office technologies-administrative assistant
Elizabeth Anne Mallette, individual studies
Lacey A. Seelman, business administration
Mannsville
Jalynne Maree Granger, nursing
Natural Bridge
Brandon Freeman, computer information technology
Philadelphia
Katherine J. Claymore, paralegal
Plessis
Athena Patricia Green, nursing
Redfield
Madison Rose Bradshaw, human services
Adrian Ranieri, business administration
Rodman
Brianna Hall, childhood education
Sackets Harbor
Jocelyn Rae Devine - A.S. Individual Studies
Garrett John David Frezzo, humanities and social sciences-psychology
Jesse Stevenson, accounting
Theresa
Kristin Anne Eggleston, chemical dependency
Corinne Michelle Koerick, nursing
Angela Lee Ludlow, business administration
Jennifer Choi Silsby, certification, hospitality and tourism
Turin
Izabelle Kathryn Liendecker, individual studies
Watertown
Stephen Lee Babcock II, humanities and Social sciences-psychology
Chanell Marie Bacon, accounting
Samantha Ann Bearup, business administration
Peyton Nancea Amire Caldwell, humanities and social sciences-psychology
Justyce Jerimiah Countryman, individual studies
Samantha M. Farone, human services
Sereenah Carmen George, fire protection technology
Laura D. Guldin, human services
Olivia Elien Heiler, business administration
Christopher M. Hemeke, nursing
Danielle Sarah Jensen, nursing
Tyler Dwayne Johnston, human services
Nakiya T. Joseph, natural sciences-allied health and biological sciences
Kitana G. Kahue-Hoo, nursing
Kristy Lynn Knight, nursing
Zachary Isaac McNeely, natural sciences-physical science
Graceanne Simone Minnick, business administration
Sheena Ann Munoz, human services
Leah Nicole Rink, accounting and business administration
Alicia Lee Soluri, nursing
Randi Thames, accounting and business administration
Emily Michal Thompson, nursing
David Yokogawa Tweedy, humanities and social sciences
