JCC Fall Semester Graduates

Adams

Lindsey Mae Lockerbie, nursing

Adams Center

Hannah Violet Mills, humanities and social sciences

Alexandria Bay

Hallie Jean Bain, paralegal

Anthony Rocco Maner, natural sciences - Allied Health and biological sciences

Calcium

Mia M. Farrell-Ramirez, nursing

Breanna Elizabeth Knapp, nursing

Corey Jermaine Starksm paralegal

Cape Vincent

Janelle Ashley Carlton, nursing

McCade Christian Docteur, business administration

Carthage

Cassandra Marie Breen. early childhood

Christian Patrick Colvard, nursing

Shannon Marie Delair, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Jacob James Gotham, human services

Brooke Leanne Greenfield, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Christian Paul Groff, criminal justice

Ashley Marie Hendrickson, paralegal

Jessica Rae Kloster, chemical dependency

Kennedy Lawler, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Jessica Lynne Lowe, childhood education

Kayla Elizabeth Marx-Rhoades, human services

Hunter Marie Preston, business administration and hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Clayton Jay Stone, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Nichole Lynn Sweeny, nursing

John Casimer Zielinski III, physical education

Castorland

Zane Nathaniel Baxter, business administration

Chaumont

Kimberly R. Collins, nursing

Frederick Riley O’Brien, physical education

Bronislava Ivanovna Yankovski, individual studies

Clayton

Casey George Oryan Haughton, nursing

Amanda Lynn Matthews, nursing

Dallas Rhiannon Osier, natural sciences - Allied Health and biological sciences

Croghan

Liam Patrick Interiano, individual studies

Depauville

Aaron Daniel Stevens, computer information technology and computer science

Dexter

Leylani M. Bastardo, criminal justice

Madison Grace Dillenback, human services

Lorri Ann Evans, office technologies - medical

Calie Raye Fulmer, nursing

Evans Mills

Chelsea Renee Brown, individual studies

Angelica Amber Souther, nursing

Jeremy Titter, humanities and social sciences

Carrie Marie Yannarella, health care management

Jacob Yeary, individual studies

Fort Drum

Christopher A. Arroyo-Reyes, sports management

Alison Jane Hanners. office technologies - administrative assistant

Samantha ShaNae Leach, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Shannon L. Moss, nursing

Glen Park

Benjamin DesJardins, mathematics

Henderson

Christine Marie Booth, human services

Carla Ann Brown. nursing

Conor Riley Dickinson, paralegal

Henderson Harbor

Camden D. Johnson, zoo technology

Heuvelton

Lindsey Jean Cougler-Bouchey, nursing

Lacona

Benjamin Scott Thomas, individual studies

LaFargeville

Rachel Ann Hunneyman, business administration

Parish

Mariah Lynn Wright, individual studies

Philadelphia

Lenaira M. Montalvo Santiago, humanities and social sciences

Katrina Anise Marie Western, individual studies

Pulaski

Rachael Marie DuPont. business administration

Lindsay Lee Sedler, nursing

Redwood

Addisson Taylor Reed, humanities and social sciences – creative writing

Rodman

Stephanie Jean Nadelen, nursing

Cassandra Tamblin, childhood education

Sackets Harbor

Benton Presley Gill, business administration

Theresa

William P. Bachop-Delosh, business administration

Eva Holly Jane Brower, nursing

Chase Brayden Carson, natural sciences - Allied Health and biological sciences

Benjamin Egon Monica, humanities and social sciences

EmilyAnn Acacia Stowe. criminal justice

Three Mile Bay

Michael Wolfgang Schimpff. fire protection technology

Watertown

Kathryn DeAnn Burke, zoo technology

Matthew R. Clary, humanities and social sciences

Juan R. Colon, business administration

Gabriel Thomas Connell, humanities and social sciences

Donald Wayne Eacho, humanities and social sciences and business administration

Olivia Mary Gantt, accounting

Sierra Ann Goodfriend, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Korinthia Rose Marie Hubbard, zoo technology

Robert L. Hunter, natural sciences - Allied Health and biological sciences

Tonia Marie Ives, human services

Theodore Leroy Jefferson, humanities and social sciences

Kasandra Leahanna Keene, nursing

Maryssa Anne MacDonald, health care management

Corinne C. Martin, individual studies

Julianna Mies, health care management

Elianna Katherine Morris, human services

Emma Rose Morris, health care management

Heather Elizabeth Morrison, business administration

Quang Vu Nguyen, engineering science

Lyla Joelle Niedermaier, humanities and social sciences

Julie Ann Sherman, individual studies

Lauren Elizabeth Stone, nursing

Spencer James Sudduth, humanities and social sciences

Lani Tyler, natural sciences - Allied Health and biological sciences

Olin Lee Warren, nursing

Da’Veon Jhanae Williams, natural sciences - Allied Health and biological sciences

Bayleigh Anne Woodard, physical education

Certificates

Adams

Connie Lynn Powis, teaching assistant

Gouverneur

Gerie Lynn Palmer, chemical dependency

Watertown

Kerry Marie Elliott, teaching assistant

Alexis Lyn Weaver, office studies

