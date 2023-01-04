SUNY Jefferson fall graduates
The following graduated from SUNY Jefferson on Dec. 20:
Associate Degrees
Adams
Lindsey Mae Lockerbie, nursing
Adams Center
Hannah Violet Mills, humanities and social sciences
Alexandria Bay
Hallie Jean Bain, paralegal
Anthony Rocco Maner, natural sciences — Allied Health and biological sciences
Calcium
Mia M. Farrell-Ramirez, nursing
Breanna Elizabeth Knapp, nursing
Corey Jermaine Starksm paralegal
Cape Vincent
Janelle Ashley Carlton, nursing
McCade Christian Docteur, business administration
Carthage
Cassandra Marie Breen. early childhood
Christian Patrick Colvard, nursing
Shannon Marie Delair, hospitality and tourism — hotel and restaurant management
Jacob James Gotham, human services
Brooke Leanne Greenfield, hospitality and tourism — hotel and restaurant management
Christian Paul Groff, criminal justice
Ashley Marie Hendrickson, paralegal
Jessica Rae Kloster, chemical dependency
Kennedy Lawler, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Jessica Lynne Lowe, childhood education
Kayla Elizabeth Marx-Rhoades, human services
Hunter Marie Preston, business administration and hospitality and tourism — hotel and restaurant management
Clayton Jay Stone, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Nichole Lynn Sweeny, nursing
John Casimer Zielinski III, physical education
Castorland
Zane Nathaniel Baxter, business administration
Chaumont
Kimberly R. Collins, nursing
Frederick Riley O’Brien, physical education
Bronislava Ivanovna Yankovski, individual studies
Clayton
Casey George Oryan Haughton, nursing
Amanda Lynn Matthews, nursing
Dallas Rhiannon Osier, natural sciences — Allied Health and biological sciences
Croghan
Liam Patrick Interiano, individual studies
Depauville
Aaron Daniel Stevens, computer information technology and computer science
Dexter
Leylani M. Bastardo, criminal justice
Madison Grace Dillenback, human services
Lorri Ann Evans, office technologies — medical
Calie Raye Fulmer, nursing
Evans Mills
Chelsea Renee Brown, individual studies
Angelica Amber Souther, nursing
Jeremy Titter, humanities and social sciences
Carrie Marie Yannarella, health care management
Jacob Yeary, individual studies
Fort Drum
Christopher A. Arroyo-Reyes, sports management
Alison Jane Hanners. office technologies — administrative assistant
Samantha ShaNae Leach, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Shannon L. Moss, nursing
Glen Park
Benjamin DesJardins, mathematics
Henderson
Christine Marie Booth, human services
Carla Ann Brown. nursing
Conor Riley Dickinson, paralegal
Henderson Harbor
Camden D. Johnson, zoo technology
Heuvelton
Lindsey Jean Cougler-Bouchey, nursing
Lacona
Benjamin Scott Thomas, individual studies
LaFargeville
Rachel Ann Hunneyman, business administration
Parish
Mariah Lynn Wright, individual studies
Philadelphia
Lenaira M. Montalvo Santiago, humanities and social sciences
Katrina Anise Marie Western, individual studies
Pulaski
Rachael Marie DuPont. business administration
Lindsay Lee Sedler, nursing
Redwood
Addisson Taylor Reed, humanities and social sciences – creative writing
Rodman
Stephanie Jean Nadelen, nursing
Cassandra Tamblin, childhood education
Sackets Harbor
Benton Presley Gill, business administration
Theresa
William P. Bachop-Delosh, business administration
Eva Holly Jane Brower, nursing
Chase Brayden Carson, natural sciences — Allied Health and biological sciences
Benjamin Egon Monica, humanities and social sciences
EmilyAnn Acacia Stowe. criminal justice
Three Mile Bay
Michael Wolfgang Schimpff. fire protection technology
Watertown
Kathryn DeAnn Burke, zoo technology
Matthew R. Clary, humanities and social sciences
Juan R. Colon, business administration
Gabriel Thomas Connell, humanities and social sciences
Donald Wayne Eacho, humanities and social sciences and business administration
Olivia Mary Gantt, accounting
Sierra Ann Goodfriend, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Korinthia Rose Marie Hubbard, zoo technology
Robert L. Hunter, natural sciences — Allied Health and biological sciences
Tonia Marie Ives, human services
Theodore Leroy Jefferson, humanities and social sciences
Kasandra Leahanna Keene, nursing
Maryssa Anne MacDonald, health care management
Corinne C. Martin, individual studies
Julianna Mies, health care management
Elianna Katherine Morris, human services
Emma Rose Morris, health care management
Heather Elizabeth Morrison, business administration
Quang Vu Nguyen, engineering science
Lyla Joelle Niedermaier, humanities and social sciences
Julie Ann Sherman, individual studies
Lauren Elizabeth Stone, nursing
Spencer James Sudduth, humanities and social sciences
Lani Tyler, natural sciences — Allied Health and biological sciences
Olin Lee Warren, nursing
Da’Veon Jhanae Williams, natural sciences — Allied Health and biological sciences
Bayleigh Anne Woodard, physical education
Certificates
Adams
Connie Lynn Powis, teaching assistant
Gouverneur
Gerie Lynn Palmer, chemical dependency
Watertown
Kerry Marie Elliott, teaching assistant
Alexis Lyn Weaver, office studies
