JCC graduation caps off year of resilience

The class of 2021 is honored at JCC's drive-thru graduation event on Saturday in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

JCC graduates

Adams

Courtney Renee Ackerman, associate degree, early childhood

Ryan Jacob Blevins, associate degree, physical education

Leah Saviera Briones-Cooper, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Abraham D. Brooks, associate degree, individual studies

Morgan Elizabeth Buchanan, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Andrew Lee Estal, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant Management

Charity A. Finney, associate degree, individual studies

Rylee Charles Harvey, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Nicholas Christopher Henry, associate degree, individual studies

Mikayla June Kelley, associate degree, business administration

Lynda Elaine Lohrmann, associate degree, physical education

Nathaniel Alexander Matteson, associate degree, sports management

Adrien Ilene Pacella, associate degree, nursing

Mackenzie Eleanor Riordan, associate degree, childhood education

Kindrie Rosemarie Roy, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Mitchell Martin Scoville, associate degree, physical education

Ashley Ruth Ann Wolbersen, associate degree, criminal justice

Adams Center

Hanna May Ambrose, associate degree, childhood education

Megan Burnham, associate degree, business administration

Kaylee M. Clark, associate degree, natural sciences - allied Health and biological sciences

Logan Ann Laisdell, associate degree, individual studies

Madison Anne Neukirch, associate degree, natural sciences - physical science

Heather Christine Petrie, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Crystal Dawn Rivers, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Alexandria Bay

Susie Q Ann Erck, associate degree, childhood education

Jarrod Robert Kolb, associate degree, business administration

Michelle Nicole Newberry, associate degree, business administration

Serena Soldani, associate degree, business administration

Antwerp

Karlee Beth Call, associate degree, childhood education

Diana Lou Delaney, associate degree, individual studies

Paige Danielle Garcia, associate degree, nursing

Savannah Grace Hall, associate degree, sports management

William Douglas McDonnell, associate degree, criminal justice

Moriah Teresa McGhee, associate degree, business administration

Melissa Stephens, associate degree, childhood education

Nicole Rae Watson, associate degree, individual studies

McKenzie Lynn Whitmore, associate degree, childhood education

Belleville

Hollace J. Stevens, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Black River

Rebekka Lynn Fifield, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Alexis Cheyenne Harvey, associate degree, nursing

Nickaela A. LaJoie, associate degree, nursing

Abbigail Nichole Osterhout, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Joseph C. Slabchuck, associate degree, business administration

Lesley Anne Wood, associate degree, nursing

Boonville

Hannah Willow Rowsell Jacobs, associate degree, accounting

Cali Ann McConnell, associate degree, business administration

Brownville

Jenna Lynne Buzyniski, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Madison Christine Cloonan, associate degree, childhood education

Jacob Mark Heller, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Allison Lee Howard, associate degree, nursing

Matthew James McManaman, associate degree, chemical dependency

Kaycie Marie Thorpe, associate degree, individual studies

Sherin Washburn, associate degree, nursing

Calcium

Prabin Rana Bhat, associate degree, business administration

Victoria Green, associate degree, business administration

Hellen Julissa Santos, associate degree, accounting

Cape Vincent

Sarah M. Lockwood, associate degree, nursing

Kenna Deann Renda, associate degree, human services

Carthage

Connor Joseph Ashlaw, associate degree, physical education

Adalee Bamberg, associate degree, paralegal

Sarah L. Brown, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Bethanie Jamie Clarke, associate degree, business administration

Hallie Elizabeth Davis, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Jacob Ryan Davis, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Gregory Aren Downey, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Joseph James Forney, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Charissa Marie Fox, associate degree, childhood education

Jamie Lynn Haggett, associate degree, business administration

Jessica Ann Harris, associate degree, nursing

Kenneth Calib Johnson, associate degree, computer information technology

Elvira Eleonore Kemp, associate degree, office technologies - administrative assistant

Jonna Lauren Kloster, associate degree, physical education

Jammie Renee Minaya, associate degree, criminal justice and homeland security

Ryanne Marie Monaghan, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Stephanie Jean Monaghan, associate degree, human services

Cody Michael Phalen, associate degree, individual studies

Lori Ann Pierce, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Hawthorne Ernest Potts, associate degree, individual studies

Amanda Marie Salisbury, associate degree, business administration

Roxanne Lee Sheltray, associate degree, chemical dependency and human services

Jonathan Alden Travis, associate degree, individual studies

Castorland

Janelle Marie Valentine, associate degree, business administration and humanities and social sciences - psychology

Chaumont

Madison Marie Comins, associate degree, nursing

Joshua John Rogers, associate degree, agri-business

Brightlynn Joyce Sharlow, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Clayton

Kelsy A. Dennie, associate degree, human services

Clayton Crary Hall, associate degree, mathematics

Eli Robert Hall, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Behare Hasanramaj, associate degree, paralegal

Michelle Ann Mitchell, associate degree, childhood education

Melanie S. Morin, associate degree, accounting

Constableville

Sophia Grace Burd, associate degree, childhood education

Michayla Ann Millard, associate degree, nursing

Kambree Louise Wilcox, associate degree, criminal justice

Copenhagen

Olivia Catherine Aubin, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Cody Buckley, associate degree, criminal justice

Cierra Jane Dicob, associate degree, accounting

Jeronimo Ortiz, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Ashley Nicole Young, associate degree, childhood education

Croghan

Macie A. Brouty, associate degree, childhood education

Karissa Joy Gerdon, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Marcus C. Hills, associate degree, physical education

Deferiet

Kasey Jo Martin, associate degree, accounting

Dexter

Reina Marie Guerriero, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Erin J. Modlin, associate degree, early childhood

Robert Kevin Mulligan, associate degree, business administration

Mackenzie Anne Rust, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Tyler Benjamin Scordo, associate degree, childhood education

Misty Dawn Slomski, associate degree, nursing

Cole Avery Thomas, associate degree, engineering science

Nicole Susan Welser, associate degree, accounting

Ellisburg

John Daniel Cobb, associate degree, criminal justice

Helina Disbro, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Evans Mills

Jodie Lynn Ewing, associate degree, nursing

Nelly Alejandra Farias, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Brooke Marie French, associate degree, business administration

Jungrim Fritts, associate degree, nursing

Liam James Grill, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Jayden Daniel Henhawk, associate degree, physical education

SallyAnn Marie Jackson, associate degree, nursing

Ryan Daniel Jensen, associate degree, individual studies

Rosalind Nicole Lyons, associate degree, business administration

Brittany Renee Rivera, associate degree, early childhood

Monica Lee Simpson, associate degree, nursing

Dominique T. White, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Fort Drum

Shelley Gittins, certificate, winery management and marketing

Sheena Lana Harmon, associate degree, nursing

Tammy L. Hyden, associate degree, nursing

Jordan Eric Lavengood, associate degree, homeland security

Kelsea Nicole Libby, associate degree, nursing

Chrystal Agerston Mcpherson, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Kaylee Natale, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Rebecca Ann Pace, associate degree, human services

Miranda Brooke Peary, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Kathy Schneider, associate degree, nursing

Rachel Lynn Seegmiller, associate degree, nursing

Heather Michelle Stribling, associate degree, business administration

Keyawnna Stroud, associate degree, nursing

Rossana Brigitte Villena, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Julia Wallace, associate degree, health care management

Kristina L. Ward, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Douglas M. Wamujinga, associate degree, criminal justice

Glen Park

Victoria Alexandra Mackey, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Glenfield

Brooke Catherine Everson, associate degree, physical education

Gouverneur

Mackenzie Lynn Adle, associate degree, office technologies - administrative assistant

Gabriel Creighton Niles, associate degree, individual studies

Great Bend

Alexandra Rosalynn Steele, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Hammond

Alice LaMay Braglin, associate degree, zoo technology

Jaxen Turner LaPiene, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Colman Daniel Pease, associate degree, physical education

Spencer William Pease, associate degree, homeland security

Harrisville

Kelly Colleen Davis, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Henderson

Cheyenne M. Dukes, associate degree, zoo technology

Cote Alan Dupuis, associate degree, accounting

Matthew John Glowfeskie, associate degree, engineering science

Connor Shawn O’Donnell, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Abagail Ann Tamblin, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Lacona

James Daniel Decker, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Sean P. Hennigan, associate degree, business administration

Amanda Jasmine Marshall, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Brian Sickler, associate degree, computer information technology

Emily Lauren Weaver, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

LaFargeville

Macey Margaret Delosh, associate degree, childhood education

Cara Lea Dominie, associate degree, human services

Ashley D. Garcia, associate degree, chemical dependency

Sarah Mary Johnson, associate degree, business administration

Thomas Angus Kelly, associate degree, human services

Brittnee M. Miller, associate degree, chemical dependency

Jada Marie Moore, associate degree, office technologies - medical

Isabella Concetta Soluri, associate degree, physical education

Kyleigh Marie Storozow, associate degree, nursing

Ty Charles VanAlstyne, associate degree, computer science

Caitlyn Renee Wilkie, associate degree, paralegal

Lowville

Emily Jayne Beck, associate degree, childhood education

Victoria M. Boliver, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Jeremy Dening, associate degree, mathematics

Kiersten Rebecca Hancock, associate degree, criminal justice

Virginia Rose Hungerford, associate degree, early childhood

Caila Jean Kain, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Andrew James Kirkwood, associate degree, engineering science

Eileen J. Mathys, associate degree, individual studies

Sean Ryan McCann, associate degree, business administration

Cierra RaeAnne McGrath, associate degree, nursing

Valerie G. Miller, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Ryan E. Reed, associate degree, criminal justice

Kali Beth Reichel, associate degree, early childhood

Kylie Anne Spinner, associate degree, agri-business

Alex Patrick Thomas, associate degree, engineering science

Manuel Jorge Viveiros, associate degree, business administration

Nolan Ryan Yancey,associate degree, physical education

Maria J. Young, associate degree, paralegal

Bailey Joyce Zicari, associate degree, physical education

Lyons Falls

Keegan M. Poste, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Mannsville

Madison Camille Bauer, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Autumn Nicole Harris, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Martinsburg

Marissa Lyn Forney, associate degree, office technologies - medical

Shane Anthony Gladle, associate degree, criminal justice

Natural Bridge

Sarah Beth Graham, associate degree, human services

Norfolk

Andrea Nichole Hynes, associate degree, human services

Ogdensburg

Gabrielle Jillian Marshall, associate degree, individual studies

Parish

Joshua James Jacobson, associate degree, criminal justice

Philadelphia

Makayla Ann Hull,associate degree, nursing

Alicia Ann Knight, associate degree, nursing

Kaylee E. Nortz, associate degree, nursing

Pierrepont Manor

Justin Marino, associate degree, nursing

Tylor John Waterman,associate degree, criminal justice

Plessis

Melissa Sue Reyes, associate degree, nursing

Pulaski

Dakota James Corbett-Bean, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Allison Renee Johnson, associate degree, office technologies - medical

Shelby Morgan Miller, associate degree, criminal justice

Lani Brooke Schmidt, associate degree, individual studies

Olivia M. Sheldon, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Noah Ashton Smith, associate degree, computer Information technology

Autumn Lynn Snow, associate degree, accounting

Beth Tarbell, associate degree, chemical dependency

Jamie B. Turner, associate degree, business administration

Redwood

Hunter Barbara Beach, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Blake Joseph Hunter, associate degree, individual studies

Ryan Robert Lopez, associate degree, nursing

Winter Mabel Sears, associate degree, business administration

Richland

Christina Anne Burns, associate degree, business administration

Kristina M. Miller, associate degree, human services

Richville

Alicia Dawn Reed, associate degree, individual studies

Rodman

Bryce Edward Levac, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - creative writing

Sydney Alice Mayne, associate degree, childhood education

Sackets Harbor

Alison Mae Larkin, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Sara Elizet Peters, associate degree, nursing

William Sackett, associate degree, physical education

Sandy Creek

Jadyn Gabriele Mullin, associate degree, individual studies

Kennedy Sullivan, associate degree, zoo technology

Theresa

Shyla M. Bachmann, associate degree, accounting

Kathryn Marie Brown, associate degree, childhood education

Nolan Z. Drake, associate degree, criminal justice

Payton Olivea Elmer, associate degree chemical dependency

Preston J. Hickok Sr., associate degree, paralegal

Robert Douglas Mangas, associate degree, fire protection technology

Arielle Eileen Morrison-Salisbury, certificate, accounting

Tori Amber Wilcox, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Three Mile Bay

Christopher Allen Addleman, associate degree, individual studies

Ryan A. Aubertine, associate degree, engineering science

William Michael Locy, associate degree, individual studies

Kira Leeanne Votra, associate degree, physical education

Turin

Casey Allen Happy, associate degree, nursing

Watertown

Aimee Nichole Aldrich, associate degree, nursing

Gina Christiana Alteri, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Issa Alzouma, associate degree, health care management

Sandra Janet Atilano, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Marla Isabel Aviles, associate degree, mathematics and science - science

Chanell Marie Bacon, certificate, accounting

Morgan Mae Beckmann, associate degree, childhood education

Gregg Alan Bentz, associate degree, business Administration

Tricia Jean Beutel, associate degree, health care management

Richard Allen Bourne, associate degree hospitality and tourism - culinary arts

Andrew Tomas Brislan, associate degree, criminal justice

Sarah Lynn Burns, associate degree, paralegal

Nadia Ariana Callahan, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Megan Campaney, associate degree, individual studies

Wilson Chan, associate degree, accounting

Nicholas Allen Chapman, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Rebekah Liane Chavez,associate degree, nursing

Xiaowei Chen, associate degree, nursing

Brianna C. Chest, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Emily Coinco, associate degree, nursing

Richard Jeffrey Cronce Jr., associate degree, chemical dependency

Anthony D. Dair Jr., associate degree, individual studies

Caden Ray Davis,associate degree, physical education

Jonathan Stephen Davis, associate degree, individual studies and business administration

Jillian DeFranco, associate degree, early childhood

Yakov Denishchich, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Taylor Dubois, associate degree, individual studies

Miranda Joy Duff, associate degree, individual studies

Jonah Craig Edick, associate degree computer science

Antonio Estrada, associate degree individual studies

Brianna Angelina Estrada,associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Mary Evans, associate degree, business administration

Tessa Evans, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Courtney Deleah Farr, associate degree, chemical dependency

Jessica Farris, associate degree, office technologies - medical

Shawn Christopher Fountain, associate degree business administration

Maggie Adora Fredenburg, associate degree, childhood education

Andrea Lynn Frender, associate degree, chemical dependency

Kristoffer Lanar Fultz, associate degree humanities and social sciences - psychology

Olivia Mary Gantt, associate degree, mathematics and science - allied health

Jordan Gardner, associate degree, nursing

Yannis Gilbert, associate degree, childhood education

Kierstyn Ann Glazier, associate degree, business administration

Nathaniel Robert Greene, associate degree, human services

Daylen Marae Greenfield, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Jordyn Hale, associate degree, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Jade Ipolani Hall, humanities and social sciences

Michael Anthony Hall, associate degree, physical education

Amber R. Harra, associate degree business administration

Katlin Marie Hayden, associate degree human services

Olivia Elien Heiler, associate degree, business administration

Jenna Jae Hibbard, associate degree, nursing

Darrius Mikal Houston, associate degree, business administration

Dylan M. Hudon, associate degree engineering science

Jenna Maxine Hughes,associate degree early childhood

Ike Patrick Joel Jamieson, associate degree, homeland security

Cayla Jo Jenne, associate degree chemical dependency and human services

Abigail Rose Jock, associate degree mathematics

Shawn Michael Johnson, associate degree individual studies

Nakiya T. Joseph, associate degree natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Kalani I. Kalama, associate degree, individual studies

Cassondra Leiana Katsolis, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - literature

M’Kenzie Rose Kirchoff, associate degree, nursing

Jordan Kottmyer, associate degree, computer information technology

Molly Kathleen LaDue, associate degree, individual studies

Shayne Benjamin LaDuke, associate degree, individual studies

Michael Edward Lawrence Jr., associate degree accounting

Charley R. Loftus, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Sarah Elizabeth Lovely, associate degree nursing

Maura Darlene T. Lowe,associate degree, individual studies

Rebecca Lugo, associate degree childhood education

Trasey Mae Marsilio, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Kelly D. Martin,associate degree zoo technology

Sebastian Alexander Mastin, associate degree, sports management

Zoe Renee Matthews, associate degree humanities and social sciences

Autumn Noelle McAllister, associate degree humanities and social sciences - psychology

Maximilian Lee McCrum,associate degree individual studies

Anthony E. Medina, associate degree criminal justice

Teonca Merchant, associate degree, business administration

Steven Jay Miller, associate degree computer information technology

Jennifer Rae Moore, associate degree office technologies - medical

Curtis Lamont Mosely, associate degree, human services

Brennan Moss,associate degree paralegal

Alexandra Kelly Mott, associate degree business administration

Justina Ann Neddo, associate degree nursing

Kate Victoria O’Neil, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Allan Bermudo Pador, associate degree, homeland security

Michael Pan,associate degree engineering science

Yi-Ling Lynn Pan, associate degree humanities and social sciences - psychology and mathematics and science - allied health and biological sciences

Shalynn Marie Paro, associate degree, human services

Samuel Travis Payne, associate degree, physical education

Josee Marie Petrillose, associate degree business administration

John Richard Phelps, associate degree, business administration

Elizabeth Mary Pierce, associate degree individual studies

Jonathan Matthew Pitts, associate degree nursing

Lauryn K. Quinn, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Luca Eduardo Ramos, associate degree accounting

Gabrielle May Rarick, associate degree humanities and social sciences

Clarrisa Registe Warrington, associate degree nursing

Donald Robbins, associate degree criminal justice

Nicole Marie Roberto, associate degree health care management

Cailey Grace Roberts, associate degree, individual studies

Samuel Ray Robinson, associate degree, business administration

Tara Lyn Buckingham Roshia, associate degree nursing

April Grace Rubyor, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Christopher James Ryan, associate degree computer information technology

Marisa Abigail Safford, associate degree humanities and social sciences

Jackie Saint-Fleur, associate degree accounting

Jasmine Sheree Saint-Val, associate degree, office technologies - medical

Cortney Jeffrey Salisbury, certificate, chemical dependency

Zoe Kathleen Salisbury,associate degree humanities and social sciences - psychology

Sydney Anne Samphier, associate degree, humanities and social sciences - psychology

Katie Colleen Shaw, associate degree, nursing

Viridiana Silva , associate degree, business administration

Quinn A. Simpson, associate degree, individual studies

Sylvie Anne Louise Skrzypinski, associate degree humanities and social sciences - creative writing and human services

Mary May Smith, associate degree, early childhood

Tori Jean Smith, associate degree humanities and social sciences

Montenez Donte Smith Jr., business administration

Madison E. Staples, associate degree physical Education

Mikayla Dawn Stevens, associate degree, individual studies

Morgan Louise Stevens, associate degree, humanities and social sciences

Abigail Lee Sullivan, associate degree, childhood education

Jeremiah Joseph Sullivan, associate degree, computer information technology

Kadira Taffa-Childers,associate degree, accounting

Taylor Toronto, associate degree, individual studies and nursing

Eliza Justine Tribble-Vazquez, associate degree, early childhood

Jason Santos Valentin, associate degree business administration

Andrew Jay Vallance, associate degree physical education

Christan Nicole Webb, associate degree criminal justice

Justine Alexandria White, associate degree, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Rebekah Elizabeth Widrick, associate degree accounting

Sarah Keenan Wilkinson, associate degree, human services

Katelyn Elizabeth Wise, associate degree human services

Shania Marie Wurtz, associate degree, business administration

Kristyn Noel Yaklich, associate degree nursing

Brianna Ashlee-Lyn Young, associate degree, business administration

Woodville

Cassandra Michelle Forrester, associate degree, childhood education

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.