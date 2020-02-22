JCC holds pinning ceremonyfor nursing program students

On Dec. 18, Jefferson Community College held a pinning ceremony for weekend option graduates of their nursing program. Following the pinning, each student recited Florence Nightingale’s pledge. Pictured, from left, first row, are Heidi L. O’Brien, Adams Center; Makaila L. Houghton, Adams Center; Alyssa M. Aza, Carthage; Megan A. Aguilar, Fort Drum; Brandie R. Kline, Adams; Taylor M. Endres, Watertown; and Bridget M. Veal, Watertown; and second row, Nataley L. Richardson, Carthage; Nora C. Kruger, Watertown; Haley N. Rucker, Carthage; Meghann G. Black, LaFargeville; Amy C. Wonderly, Watertown; and Nanette M. Thibado, Baldwinsville.