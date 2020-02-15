Jefferson Community College honors lists
The following were included on the fall semester honors lists at Jefferson Community College, Watertown:
President’s List
Adams
Hannah E. Babcock
Murielle Fedorko
Nicholas C. Henry
Sydney F. Hess
Eldon Montague
Abigail E. Piddock
Logan Simpson
Adams Center
Kaylee M. Clark
Jillian Flint
Owen Z. Vincent
Alexandria Bay
Mya J. Weaver
Belleville
Karrigan R. Riordan
Black River
Emily V. Mueller
Carole Wilay
Carthage
Hayley E. DeLair-Crovitz
Brecken A. Feldmann
Shae G. Thornton
Chaumont
Jaycee M. Paige
Simarra Willett
Isaiah J. Wilson
Clayton
Rebecca L. Baltz
Madison A. Briggs
Savannah A. Henderson
Grace A. Seybert
Ellisburg
Helina Disbro
Felts Mills
Brian S. Williams
Fort Drum
Caroline G. Culbreth
Nathan Doremus
Nicoleas B. Gittins
Lacona
Riley M. Dowlearn
McKenzie S. Kwak
LaFargeville
Trenton W. Barnes
Skyla J. Clark
Avery L. Peck
Peyton S. Sammons
Lorraine
Codie Wheeler
Lowville
Maggie M. Farney
Mckenna S. Mahoney
Mannsville
Madison C. Bauer
Jenna M. Canipe
Philadelphia
Logan I. Patterson
Alexa H. Solar
Plessis
Meghan L. Wardell
Redwood
Samuel Felicia
Lindsey M. Monica
Sackets Harbor
Madison E. Derouin
Theresa
Robert E. Alexander III
Gavin S. Babcock
Watertown
Skylar Adderley
Giavanna C. Doldo
Tuyen A. Huynh
Saad Jamil
Kate O’Neil
Sarah A. Towles
Andrew Victoria
Wellesley Island
Jarett R. Beach
Dean’s List
Adams
Colden J. Montague
Adams Center
Jaeden A. Moscarelli
Carthage
Jacey J. LaComb
Nicholas Spears
Chaumont
Frederick R. O’Brien
Clayton
Lydia C. Cantwell
Kaylee M. L’Huillier
Copenhagen
Sandra A. Aubin
Mackenzie L. Wheeler
Dexter
John J. Thomas
Felts Mills
Jocelyn R. Bura
Redwood
Payton J. Ridley
Sackets Harbor
Ashley E. Wilson
Watertown
Hannah M. Gates
