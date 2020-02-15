Jefferson Community College honors lists

The following were included on the fall semester honors lists at Jefferson Community College, Watertown:

President’s List

Adams

Hannah E. Babcock

Murielle Fedorko

Nicholas C. Henry

Sydney F. Hess

Eldon Montague

Abigail E. Piddock

Logan Simpson

Adams Center

Kaylee M. Clark

Jillian Flint

Owen Z. Vincent

Alexandria Bay

Mya J. Weaver

Belleville

Karrigan R. Riordan

Black River

Emily V. Mueller

Carole Wilay

Carthage

Hayley E. DeLair-Crovitz

Brecken A. Feldmann

Shae G. Thornton

Chaumont

Jaycee M. Paige

Simarra Willett

Isaiah J. Wilson

Clayton

Rebecca L. Baltz

Madison A. Briggs

Savannah A. Henderson

Grace A. Seybert

Ellisburg

Helina Disbro

Felts Mills

Brian S. Williams

Fort Drum

Caroline G. Culbreth

Nathan Doremus

Nicoleas B. Gittins

Lacona

Riley M. Dowlearn

McKenzie S. Kwak

LaFargeville

Trenton W. Barnes

Skyla J. Clark

Avery L. Peck

Peyton S. Sammons

Lorraine

Codie Wheeler

Lowville

Maggie M. Farney

Mckenna S. Mahoney

Mannsville

Madison C. Bauer

Jenna M. Canipe

Philadelphia

Logan I. Patterson

Alexa H. Solar

Plessis

Meghan L. Wardell

Redwood

Samuel Felicia

Lindsey M. Monica

Sackets Harbor

Madison E. Derouin

Theresa

Robert E. Alexander III

Gavin S. Babcock

Watertown

Skylar Adderley

Giavanna C. Doldo

Tuyen A. Huynh

Saad Jamil

Kate O’Neil

Sarah A. Towles

Andrew Victoria

Wellesley Island

Jarett R. Beach

Dean’s List

Adams

Colden J. Montague

Adams Center

Jaeden A. Moscarelli

Carthage

Jacey J. LaComb

Nicholas Spears

Chaumont

Frederick R. O’Brien

Clayton

Lydia C. Cantwell

Kaylee M. L’Huillier

Copenhagen

Sandra A. Aubin

Mackenzie L. Wheeler

Dexter

John J. Thomas

Felts Mills

Jocelyn R. Bura

Redwood

Payton J. Ridley

Sackets Harbor

Ashley E. Wilson

Watertown

Hannah M. Gates

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.