WATERTOWN — Though Veterans Day 2019 may be over, in honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Jefferson Community College is keeping the celebrations of veterans going by hosting Veterans Appreciation Week from Monday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 15.
The week’s events are as follows:
— On Monday, JCC displayed an honor wall at the Collaborative Learning Center with community submitted photos of veterans.
— Tuesday will feature a Veterans Recognition Ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the flag pole on campus. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Gregor Building, Room 5-105.
— On Wednesday, the college will hold Military Appreciation Night during the Cannoneer basketball games in the McVean Gymnasium, with the women’s game beginning at 5 p.m. and the men’s at 7 p.m. A Humvee and cargo truck provided by the Army National Guard will be on display in Parking Lot D.
The event will offer entertainment, games and prizes, and feature a presentation by the 10th Mountain Division band, Color Guard & U.S. National Guard.
— Students and guests will be treated to popcorn and cotton candy from the Veterans Club during the day on Thursday, with a screening of the documentary “Exiled” in the Jules Center at 12:30 p.m. for students and 7 p.m. for the public. A discussion with one of the subjects of the documentary will follow the screening.
— On Friday, guests can see what it’s like to wear an Army rucksack and win prizes at the “A Day in Their Boots” event, which begins at noon on the quad.
For a full list of Veterans Appreciation Week events, visit http://wdt.me/2rB9Fg.
