JCC joins Intel artificial intelligence program

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has been selected as one of four community colleges in the state to join the Artificial Intelligence Incubator Network, an initiative launched in January by the American Association of Community Colleges, Intel and Dell Technologies.
This initiative, part of Intel’s AI for Workforce program, will integrate Intel’s artificial intelligence curriculum into JCC’s computer information systems and computer science academic programs. As an AIIN member, JCC will receive faculty professional development, curriculum and industry guidance from AI experts at Dell and Intel. The college is investing in a state-of-the-art computer lab to support the new education and training opportunities.
The AI Incubator Network and AI for Workforce program now includes over 70 community colleges in 32 states collaborating on AI curriculum, teaching best practices and lab development.
“The benefit of collaboration with partners like Intel and Dell, along with American Association of Community Colleges and the 42 community colleges across the country is immeasurable,” Scott D. Schaeffer, JCC associate vice president for STEM and health profressions, said in a statement. “We will be part of a community of educators sharing industry best practices and providing our students access to a comprehensive network of resources that will foster the skills needed for future jobs.”
JCC faculty members Jack N. Donato, professor of computer science, and Donna M. Stevenson, professor of mathematics, completed initial Intel training and will participate in a full year of professional development. After completing the training, they will begin to embed the Intel AI Curriculum in JCC’s computer information systems and computer science programs.
Those interested in learning artificial intelligence at JCC are encouraged to consider the computer information system or computer science program. Applying to JCC is free and fall semester classes and early session eight-week classes begin Aug. 29. Courses are offered in a mix of in-person, virtual and hybrid formats.
