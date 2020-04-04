WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has implemented a laptop loan program for students needing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic-related switch from traditional classes to online learning modalities.
Students can temporarily sign out laptops between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling (315) 786-2472.
Security staff members, donned in personal protective equipment, will deliver the laptop to the students’ vehicles in the designated pick-up spot in Lot A of the campus.
Students will then be able to use the laptop in the free Wi-Fi zones in JCC’s parking lots while maintaining social distance from peers and faculty.
