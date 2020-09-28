WATERTOWN — For those who may have missed the deadline to register for fall classes, or those who decided not to enroll and are now second-guessing that decision, Jefferson Community College will be offering 8-week, late-session courses beginning Oct. 26.
Prospective students are encouraged to register now for the classes, which will be held remotely and wrap up by Dec. 16.
JCC also offers laptops on loan to students as well as lower-priced Lenovo laptops with financial aid options available to assist students with their purchases.
Technology assistance is available to students, and anyone taking an online course will have the option to attend orientation and navigate through the course one week prior to the course start date.
Courses are credit-bearing, and anyone may register for a course at JCC. New students and transfers should contact Enrollment Services at JCC at (315) 786-2437 for assistance with course registration.
Active duty military should register online at www.GoArmyEd.com or call the JCC office on Fort Drum for assistance at (315) 786-6566. Current JCC students should register online through MyJCC.
For more information and access to the 8-week late-session course listing, visit www.sunyjefferson.edu/fall or call Enrollment Services at (315) 786-2437.
