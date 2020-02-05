WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has launched a new associate in science degree program in healthcare management.
Designed to be the first two years of a four-year education, JCC has transfer agreements with SUNY Canton and SUNY Empire State. SUNY Canton offers a bachelor of science degree program in healthcare management that can be completed online and SUNY Empire offers a bachelor of science degree program in business, management and economics with a concentration in healthcare management. Additionally, through the Jefferson Higher Education Center on campus, students can pursue a bachelor of science degree in health services administration from partnering institution Bryant & Stratton College.
Jefferson’s healthcare management program is appropriate for students who wish to pursue positions with hospitals, physicians’ offices, clinics, rehabilitation centers, long-term care facilities, and other types of healthcare-related facilities.
All required classes for the program are offered on campus and several are offered online and at the Fort Drum Education Center. Enrollment is still open for the spring 2020 semester. Students may apply now and register for spring 2020 semester late session eight-week classes that begin March 16 and wrap up by May 7. Applying to JCC is free.
For more information about the healthcare management program at JCC, contact Stephanie Pierce, healthcare management program coordinator, at (315) 786-6588 or spierce@sunyjefferson.edu.
