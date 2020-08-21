WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College offices will open at 1 p.m. Monday so that faculty and staff may attend Spring Semester Convocation.
Latest News
- JCC offices opening Monday afternoon after Spring Convocation
- Sackets Harbor CSD to hold special BOE meeting Wednesday
- Friday update: For first time in three days, Jefferson County logs new coronavirus cases
- Friday update: No change to Lewis County coronavirus cases
- Friday update: Jefferson County confirms two new coronavirus cases
- Friday update: St. Lawrence County again logs no new coronavirus cases
- Lack of staffing closes Potsdam beaches
- Friday update: Oswego County virus cases up four to 284
Most Popular
-
State police investigate fatal drowning in Redfield
-
Boat tour with 134 passengers runs aground off Sunnyside Island near Alexandria Bay
-
Rochester business with similar name tarnishes Watertown dog groomer’s reputation
-
DEC forest ranger accused of widespread misconduct, including ‘inappropriate sexual encounters,’ stealing
-
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Monday, Aug. 17
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- CAROUSEL AUTO Sales, corner of Routes 3 and 49, Palermo
- NNY FARMERS MARKET, RT.
- WE BUY & Sell Dairies, Bred Heifers and Open Heifers.
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- FIREWOOD SUMMER SPECIALS!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.