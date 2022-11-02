WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College and SUNY Upstate Medical University are partnering to offer transfer credits between the two institutions.
The articulation agreement the two colleges came to dictates that credits completed at one campus are accepted at the other.
It also allows for easy transfer of credits from JCC’s Natural Sciences degree program into one of six bachelor programs at SUNY Upstate, which include medical imaging radiography (X-ray), medical imaging sciences/ultrasound, medical technology, medical biotechnology, radiation therapy and respiratory therapy.
Jerilyn Fairman, JCC interim vice president for Academic Affairs, said, “The partnership will increase transfer opportunities, eliminate duplicate coursework, and allow students the benefits of starting their education at a community college while having the assurance that their credits will transfer later to a baccalaureate program.”
To transfer credits, students must pass a course with a grade of C or higher. Science courses taken at JCC must include laboratories. Graduates of JCC who transfer to SUNY Upstate will be enrolled as juniors.
