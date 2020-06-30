WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College, closed by an executive order in March along with the rest of the state’s schools and colleges, is looking forward to the fall semester, though it will look a bit different than usual.
Rather than traditional in-person classes, the college is leaning toward a mainly online course of instruction for the fall semester, which begins August 31.
In-person classes will only be offered for technical classes or for labs during which hands-on elements are keys to success. For these few instances, social distancing measures will be observed.
In some cases, hybrid classes will be offered for some courses, such as hospitality management and biology, that incorporate both lectures and labs. With fall semester courses delivered in a variety of ways, some will be taught synchronously, and some asynchronously.
Synchronous means the course will be taught “live” by the instructor during the meeting days and times specified in the schedule of classes. Asynchronous is when an instructor does not require students to meet at the specific days and times stated in the class schedule. The instructor will give a time frame to complete assignments, but students manage when they set aside time to do this.
Though the college doesn’t yet have permission from SUNY to officially announce how classes will be conducted, according to Gillian Maitland, marketing and communications director for the college, it has been notifying students who call and ask about the upcoming semester that there is a good chance they will not return to campus in the fall.
“We want to get students the information so they can make decisions about the fall as soon as possible, but have to follow guidance from the powers that be,” Ms. Maitland said.
Though Ms. Maitland is not sure which students have already been notified, she is confident that the college will be reaching out via email, social media and phone calls, to let all students know about the changes as soon as it is can.
In the meantime, she encourages students to visit the college’s updated FAQ page under the coronavirus tab on its website for information. The page can be accessed with the following link: https://www.sunyjefferson.edu/coronavirus/faqs.php.
According to the page, JCC does not know when the college will be able to return to a fully on-campus format.
