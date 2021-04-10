WATERTOWN — While things like the time of the diploma event and the date and time the virtual ceremony will air have yet to be confirmed, Jefferson Community College will host an in-person diploma event on Saturday, May 22.
The event will be held outside, where graduates will have an opportunity to walk the stage to receive their diploma and have photos taken. Families and guests of the graduates will be able to follow along in the safety of their vehicles. Safety precautions, including social distancing and face coverings, will be in place.
A full virtual ceremony, including student speaker, keynote address and the recording of the in-person diploma event, will premiere at a later date.
Commencement updates will be posted online as the college decides them at https://sunyjefferson.edu/academics/commencement.
