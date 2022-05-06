WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College President Ty A. Stone has been recommended to be appointed president of Cleveland State Community College by Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings.
Ms. Stone was one of four finalists in the presidential search by an 18-member Cleveland State Community College committee.
Ms. Stone has been president at JCC since 2017 when she took over from Carole A. McCoy. She was previously a finalist for presidencies at three other colleges: Delta College in Michigan, Tidewater Community College in Virginia and Muskegon Community College in Michigan. She was not selected for any of those positions.
“After observing the forums, reviewing the feedback from the campus community and the public, and further interviews with the candidates, I believe that Dr. Stone is the ideal candidate to lead the College to new heights in serving the students and communities of Southeast Tennessee,” Ms. Tydings said in a news release.
Ms. Stone has been an active member of the north country community as the co-chair of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, a member of the board of directors for the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, now known as Advocate Drum, a member of the Adirondack North Country Association, and a member of the Jefferson-Lewis Workforce Development Board.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be recommended for the new president of Cleveland State Community College,” Ms. Stone said. “Pending the board’s action, I look forward to working alongside the students, faculty, staff, and the Cleveland community to continue CSCC’s strong legacy of success in the region.”
The Tennessee Board of Regents will have a special meeting via teleconference on May 25 to consider the appointment.
