WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College President Ty A. Stone is a finalist for the presidency of a Michigan college.
Muskegon Community College states on its website that Ms. Stone is one of three final candidates following a search that drew 49 applicants.
Ms. Stone, who has been president of JCC since July 2017, was previously a finalist for president at Tidewater Community College in Virginia. Someone else was chosen as president there in October 2019.
She was also a finalist for the presidency of Delta College in University Center, Michigan, in June 2021, but was not selected.
According to the Muskegon Community College website, Ms. Stone is scheduled to visit the campus Wednesday to meet with students, staff, faculty, board members and college leadership and attend a public presentation.
A hiring decision is expected to be made in May.
