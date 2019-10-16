WATERTOWN- It looks like Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty A. Stone won’t be leaving the school for the time being.
Dr. Stone was one of three finalists for the position of president at Tidewater Community College in Virginia, along with Andrew W. Bowne and Marcia Conston, all certified by the State Board for Community Colleges. Ultimately, Dr. Conston was chosen as TCC’s sixth president, a role that will be assumed in 2020, according to the Virginian Pilot.
The college has been without a permanent president since July 2018 when Edna Baehre-Kolovani announced her retirement after six years at the helm, the Pilot stated.
Dr. Stone has been serving in her position at JCC since July of 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.